Local and Black-Owned Businesses

Mercer Street Books & Records

http://mercerstreetbooks.com/

206 Mercer St, New York, NY 10012

Three minute walk from Washington Square Park or Kimmel Center for Student Life

Many local businesses struggled to keep their doors open after the coronavirus lockdown was in place in New York. Mercer Street Books & Records was one of the stores hit hardest by the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic and, thanks to their supporters, they were able to remain open. This shop was founded more than 30 years ago in Greenwich Village, specializing in selling out-of-print and used books. According to their website, “Everyone here is a writer in some field or other, so one of us is bound to have found things you’re looking for.” Not only will you be shopping sustainably by purchasing used books, you’ll also be supporting a struggling independent business with a history worth preserving! While Mercer Street Books & Records doesn’t offer curbside pick up or delivery, you’ll be required to wear a mask and social distance inside the store to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Now, go and “lose yourself in old school Greenwich Village.”