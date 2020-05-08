I learned a lot from WSN. Everything from hitting deadlines and working with other to learning how to get a letter to the editor for every Ops House piece that could fill content during the week. I learned how nice it was to sleep in on a Sunday and how if you hop over the wall into the computer lab to start up your pitch meeting early, the security guard will yell at you. I made some of my best friends there. People I love deeply. I’m glad I worked there, but I hope and pray that they’ll move out of the basement soon.

