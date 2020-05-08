Sherah Ndjongo

My involvement with Washington Square News will forever hold a special place in my heart as one of the most defining experiences of my time at NYU. I began contributing to Features and the Violet Vision blog as a staff writer, mainly covering fashion and beauty stories. I was presented with an assortment of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities such as being able to attend New York Fashion Week shows and to review the inspiring collections. Such possibilities helped me realize my passion for both the global fashion and literary worlds, which compelled me to combine these two passions of mine into a concentration revolving around The Role of Gender in Eastern Aesthetics and Texts, Text(iles), and Translation at the Gallatin School of Individualized Studies, which I further developed during my year-long international exchange at Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan. Additionally, as one of the Social Media Editors during my sophomore year, I learned more about the power of utilizing social media platforms to spread awareness about significant issues and messages. I was later inspired by my former Editor role at WSN to start my own social media presence where I, as a lyricist and songwriter, share my writing on a daily basis. My Instagram account, @written.by.sheshe, has accumulated over 60,000 followers in a little over a year and I’ve collaborated with a global phone case company as well as been featured in prominent publications. I’m now able to forge a career doing what I love, and I’m proud to say that my professional journey began at WSN.

