Sara Miranda

Before the start of my freshman year, I always knew that I wanted to get involved with WSN. I’ve had a love for writing and taking photos since high school, and working for WSN has given me the opportunity to do just that! From photographing the collections on the runways of New York Fashion Week to taking photos for “Fringe” (my favorite special issue), WSN will always hold a special place in my heart in helping me develop my creative process over these past four years.

