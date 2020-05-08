Rachel Buigas-Lopez

I often cite joining WSN as the best decision I ever made. It completely changed my college experience for the better. Being in a basement, working with other college students to create a newspaper, all on your own volition is a feeling I’ll never get enough of. So many of my best memories from the past four years were made in that basement or with those people. WSN gave me my best friends. I also probably lost a few years of my life from lack of sleep.

