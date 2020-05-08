I remember telling my friend, who was editor-in-chief of our high school paper that I’d never join the newspaper. That changed when I got to college and saw an ad for New York Fashion Week. Since then, WSN became a staple in my college life. I spent more time in the office than being in my room and whatever other places (Bobst?) NYU kids like hanging out, and even considered sleeping in the make-shift audio desk some nights. Nothing will match the feeling of crawling out of the basement at 7 a.m. after finishing a special issue (although I could forgo my class at 9:30). You really get to know people after being cooped up with them for 12-plus hours straight along with four nights a week. WSN gave me my greatest friendships in college and hit me with some hard lessons from hard deadlines to dealing with angry “corrections.” At WSN, I got the chance to try out almost anything and share a bit of myself with everyone working there and everyone who reads WSN. Thanks to everyone who made WSN great and those of you who will continue to do the same.

Email Pamela Jew at [email protected] Read more from Washington Square News’ “While You Were Here 2020.”