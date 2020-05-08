Natalie Chinn

WSN was my home for my sophomore and junior years. As someone who came from the First Year Away program, I felt lost when I got to New York. But WSN welcomed me with open arms and I met some of the most hard-working, talented and creative people in the basement of Third North. And while working on the paper was incredibly demanding, I grew as a writer and a leader in ways that no internship or class could have taught me. Thank you WSN for helping shape my college experience, I couldn’t have asked for a better paper or team to work with.

