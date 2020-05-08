I will always cherish my memories from WSN. I began my journey with WSN welcome week of freshman year, so writing this feels like it’s come full circle. The social media team was kind of the beginning of my interest in marketing and watching the senior editors definitely made me want to take part in creating the brand. Shoutout to my lovely Ryan Mikel, he and I grew together at WSN which has basically bonded us for life. Also, my roommate was a badass editor in chief. So, thank you to WSN for being all of our muses for a little bit.

Email Molly Dolan at [email protected] Read more from Washington Square News’ “While You Were Here 2020.”