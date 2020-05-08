Melanie Pineda

I joined WSN my freshman year as an opinion staff writer. I was at first intimidated and insecure about my own abilities. Over the years, the people in the newsroom turned into a wonderful — and at times crazy — family. So many of my favorite college memories are with WSN. I’ve met some of my closest friends here and love them to death (shout out to Janice and Hanna for being my rocks). I’ve written countless editorials and opinion pieces that I’m extremely proud of. This newsroom was a safe space that allowed me to grow as a writer and as a person. I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished and how much more you all are going to do long after I’ve graduated. Thank you for providing me with such a wonderful place to call my own. And here’s to the class of 2020: the strongest, most resilient class to come out of NYU yet. We will overcome this, and I am proud of us all.

