Maxine Flasher-Duzgunes

I joined WSN Under the Arch Voices as a Staff Writer in Fall 2018, when readers could unearth poems from an online archive, like finding little gems in a vast sea of stories. Since becoming an Editor in Spring 2019, Voices has exploded, becoming a home for more than just poetry — hybrid genres, essay collections, lyric animations, even a serial! — and it’s where I found the means to begin a professional collaboration with a Staff Illustrator on my first book! I have truly found a literary hub whose excellence is fueled by the passion and heart in its diverse collaborations and staff members.

