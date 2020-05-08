WSN, in short, helped make me into the journalist that I am today. The staff members invited me in during a time when I didn’t feel confident in my writing or editing abilities. Being surrounded by such an awesome editorial team made me feel more sure of my passion, and they gave me the opportunity to see myself as a one-day professional writer. I totally loved coming into the newsroom every weekend and being around others who shared my love for journalism and being at NYU. All I have left to say is thank you! A special shout out to Abigail Weinberg, Natasha Roy, Jemima McEvoy, Bela Kirpalani, Yasmin Gulec and so many others for always making me feel welcome even though I was #shy.

Email Madeline Howard at [email protected] Read more from Washington Square News’ “While You Were Here 2020.”