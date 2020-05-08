Khrysgiana Pineda

Washington Square News fostered my love for journalism and provided me the unique opportunity to grow as a leader and collaborator at New York University. The people I had the privilege of working with and the stories I was able to tell offered me a priceless experience during my four years at NYU. Reporting in New York City was an unforgettable journey. From the Gilder Lehrman’s Hamilton Education Program on Broadway and Strand Bookstore author events to sustainable fashion, I was able to immerse myself in a wide range of possibilities as a storyteller. Hosting pitch meetings in the newsroom during my time as an editor was my favorite part of the week. I was honored to oversee a desk that cultivated new ideas and promoted teamwork through the production of the Books and Theater column. I am proud to have contributed to a paper dedicated to creating fresh, meaningful content. My career at NYU would not be the same without WSN.

