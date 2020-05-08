Daniella Nichinson

Working at WSN was one of the most fulfilling experiences I had while at NYU. It gave me the opportunity to express my love of film and the arts in a city rich with culture. From attending Tribeca and New York Film Festival to weekly screenings, I still find it hard to believe that all of this stemmed from my shy freshman self wandering into the basement offices at Third North. The student journalists at WSN never failed to amaze me. I met so many talented, thoughtful and zealous people that I know will be great writers, wherever they end up. I look back on my time at WSN fondly and will remember it for decades to come.

