I walked into the WSN office one Sunday during my sophomore year after a year of living in the same building, too intimidated to enter the bustling newsroom. I spent the rest of that year chasing down athletes and coaches for interviews, thrilled every time I saw my byline in print. The spring of my junior year was defined by endless late nights sitting next to the funny Under the Arch editor who would soon become my best friend and the fall of my senior year consisted of journeys to Randall’s Island for ultimate frisbee team practices and to chilly hockey games at Chelsea Piers. Over the course of about five semesters on staff, I made countless trips to Wok to Walk, told the stories of some amazing student-athletes and met some of the most important people in my life along the way. While some people still might not understand why I spent the better part of three years writing about sports at a university where most students spend their weekends out to brunch instead of at soccer games, I wouldn’t change it for the world.

Email Bela Kirpalani at [email protected] Read more from Washington Square News’ “While You Were Here 2020.”