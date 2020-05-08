Adryan Barlia

During my time as a Deputy Opinion Editor, I had a ton of fun and memorable experiences. Working every week with such a unique array of people shaped me for those years and I would say that my time at WSN taught me to be more aware of events happening around me and never to be scared to have a take on them. I wrote a ton of articles on topics some might not have been regularly exposed to and never regretted a minute of doing something I felt passionate about. I will always remember my time in WSN!

