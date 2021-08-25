Exposures: Jake and Alex capture Times Square in 2020

On Sept. 5, 2020, we went to Times Square, then walked to Radio City Music Hall with our DSLRs and tripods to get some long-exposure shots of the city lights. We’re revisiting this shoot almost a year later to review what we captured in the hub of the city during the midst of the pandemic. Join us as we compare the shots we each ended up with after editing.

Though we set out with the same prompt and location, our differing equipment, framing and editing styles show how two photographers on the same assignment can produce different images.

We tried to closely match the pairs of photos we chose, and we describe our thought processes below.

Equipment (camera, lens, tripod)

Alex: Canon 500D, 18-200mm, Compact Aluminum Manfrotto Tripod

Jake: Nikon D7500, 18-55mm, Joilcan 65” Aluminium Tripod