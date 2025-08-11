A New York state of mind

NYU, thanks to its go-getter culture and sheer size — the class of 2029 boasts about 6,500 alone — will teach you to be your own biggest supporter from day one. But speaking up for yourself isn’t always a natural skill.

The unwavering competitiveness and drive that define a typical NYU student used to make me feel like the stakes were too high for me to be good enough. My first-year self would often shy away from applying to internships and clubs as I waited for an opportunity less daunting to present itself.

It was the fall of my sophomore year when I realized that the stakes were never lowering — I just had to be more confident in my ability to jump over them. I was taking a class about the psychology of social justice, and my professor explained that the most empowering therapists know that their clients are always the experts of their own lives and experiences, no matter the context.

When I applied this concept to myself, I gained the confidence to formulate my own story and put my voice out there, whether it was raising my hand to offer my perspective on challenging psychological concepts or writing my first piece for WSN. Three years later, I’m part of WSN’s management team with aspirations to go to graduate school for mental health counseling — and I couldn’t have done it if I never made the choice to speak up for myself.

The strength and resilience built from practicing self-advocacy is a gift to give yourself sooner rather than later. You know the most about your own abilities and intelligence, and especially in a new environment, advocating for yourself is essential.