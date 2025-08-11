Arts beyond the Arch — on a budget

Spectacle

124 S. Third St., Brooklyn

If you’re looking to explore a new neighborhood and show your Welcome Week pals how cultured and pretentious you are, take a trip to Williamsburg and visit Spectacle. The volunteer-run theater boasts a diverse programming of overlooked works and hosts special events and film series — all between $5 and $10. To get tickets, order online in advance or pay in cash at the door. Just remember to log what you saw on Letterboxd after so you have something to talk about when you’re waiting for the Presidential Welcome Reality Show to start…

Take: The L train to Bedford Avenue or M train to Marcy Avenue