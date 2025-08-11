5 types of students you’ll meet at NYU Welcome

This man will constantly remind you that NYU was, in fact, not his first choice. Everyone who attended his feeder high school is at an Ivy League, and he, much like Blair Waldorf, is stuck at this lowly purple school. He spends his time complaining about how NYU doesn’t have a real campus and regretting that he didn’t take more challenging classes in high school because, who knows, maybe a 5 on the AP Biology Exam would’ve won over the hearts of Columbia admissions. He loves to spend time in enemy territory, attending every function in the Upper West Side and cosplaying as a student in Butler Library. If you befriend him, don’t get too attached. Once that transfer portal opens, he’ll be packing his bags and applying to every Ivy, even Cornell University — that’s how you know he’s really desperate.