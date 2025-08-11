The Village before NYU: Hidden histories of campus sites

NYU never fails to tout the slogan “the city is your campus,” but its expansion throughout Greenwich Village has often come at the cost of overshadowing the neighborhood itself. Since its establishment in 1831, the university has continuously acquired and remodeled buildings for its own purposes — dramatically changing the Village and displacing residents in the process. Alongside the buildings that are explicitly marked by bright purple flags, non-affiliated sites like Washington Square Park and Jefferson Market Library have also become unofficial extensions of the university’s campus in the minds of many students.

But the neighborhood has its own history and storied buildings, from a bustling nightclub-turned-dorm to a popular library built upon the former site of a women’s prison. When you pass by these five places on or near NYU’s campus, take the time to appreciate their historical significance.