Ranked: Trendy water bottles

For many college students, water bottles have transcended their original purpose, often becoming something of an emotional support companion. Nowadays, as water bottle trends are as fleeting as the latest fashion fads, it’s hard to distinguish between practical brands and ones that merely complement a certain aesthetic.

Throughout my life, I, too, have always had a water bottle by my side. Like many others, I’ve fallen victim to the water bottle craze, having tried a fair share of different brands and styles. Carrying one around is more than just a convenient way to stay hydrated — my water bottle has become a daily staple, an accessory in my everyday outfits. With that in mind, here’s my ranking of five popular water bottles, the best of which will keep you staying cute and your thirst quenched.