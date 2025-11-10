Ranked: Trendy water bottles
These brands are everywhere, but it’s important to decipher functionality from fad.
Gwyneth Lyons, Contributing Writer | November 10, 2025
Photos by Alex Woodworth
For many college students, water bottles have transcended their original purpose, often becoming something of an emotional support companion. Nowadays, as water bottle trends are as fleeting as the latest fashion fads, it’s hard to distinguish between practical brands and ones that merely complement a certain aesthetic.
Throughout my life, I, too, have always had a water bottle by my side. Like many others, I’ve fallen victim to the water bottle craze, having tried a fair share of different brands and styles. Carrying one around is more than just a convenient way to stay hydrated — my water bottle has become a daily staple, an accessory in my everyday outfits. With that in mind, here’s my ranking of five popular water bottles, the best of which will keep you staying cute and your thirst quenched.
5. Stanley
There’s no doubt that you’ve seen this water bottle everywhere. Popularized on TikTok over the last few years, the Stanley seemed to pop up out of nowhere. Though these giant cups with a handle and straw took the world by storm, they don’t give you enough bang for your buck to live up to their reputation. Not only does the water bottle leak the second it’s slightly tipped, but it is far too bulky to carry around with ease. It doesn’t fit in many bags, and there’s always the fear of it spilling on your electronics. I’ve seen far too many “pack my Stanley with me” videos of people incessantly accessorizing their bottles with unnecessary items for me to take the brand seriously.
4. Yeti
While Yeti, mainly known for its coolers, has long been a big name in the beverage and outdoor supplies industry, this specific water bottle rose to fame within the last year. Yetis get the job done — they’re well-insulated, durable and relatively easy to clean. Though is a good option if you’re looking for a water bottle that’s not too flashy, the mouth of the bottle is uncomfortably placed in the middle, and I don’t love Yeti’s uninteresting, stocky look. While I can’t fault anyone who likes this water bottle, it’s just not for me.
3. Nalgene
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The lightweight, outdoorsy Nalgene can make it through long lectures and treacherous hikes alike. These plastic bottles aren’t insulated, but if you’re low-maintenance enough, they provide just what you need. A Nalgene is a necessity in every granola girlie’s water bottle rotation: Typically covered in stickers from various national parks, it’s fit for a variety of adventures. The water bottle is cheap and easy to carry, although this comes at the tradeoff of zero insulation. In the years I had a Nalgene of my own, it served me well — but the room-temperature water and worn look it acquired over time knock it down the list.
2. Hydro Flask
Hydro Flasks didn’t disappear after the 2019 VSCO girls did. Although it’s been six years since the brand’s heyday, its spot in the rotation of trendy accessories has remained constant. In addition to holding your scrunchies and friendship bracelets, the Hydro Flask is a well-insulated bottle that can keep your water cold for hours. While I was never able to hop on the trend, I can appreciate the large variety of colors and different lid options, from a straw lid to a simple twist-off cap. Despite its strengths, Hydro Flasks are easily dented — a couple of drops, and your bottle may look like it’s been through war. As long as you’re okay with it not looking perfect forever, this water bottle will suffice — some people even like the damaged look to truly prove their allegiance to the Hydro Flask.
1. Owala
This water bottle has it all. Owala’s products come in a wide range of bottle and lid colors and designs — often mixed-and-matched, although Target might not be too happy about the random lids left on their shelves. Though the brand’s most common complaint is that its lids can grow mold due to the bottles’ many hidden crevices, adding a bit of extra scrubbing to an already tedious task is a small price to pay. I will always trust my tried and true Owala, as long as I wash it regularly. The handle is sleek and practical, the insulation is top-tier, the colors are inviting and the signature FreeSip lid — which contains a spout built-in straw — is a game-changer. This is my everyday water bottle, and it truly cannot be rivaled.
