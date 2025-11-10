In addition to its iconic sights and vibrant culture, New York City is also renowned for a more surprising everyday attribute: its distinctive tap water.

No one raves about the excellence of their city’s water like New Yorkers, with local environmental experts claiming the water to be “the champagne of tap water” and Mayor Eric Adams stating that “our tap water is the envy of the entire globe.”

So why does it receive such high praise? The answer begins roughly 100 miles upstate in the Catskill Mountains and Delaware watersheds. These natural reservoirs span about 1,600 miles and provide 90% of the city’s daily water supply. City officials turned to the Catskills in the late 1800s, when New York City’s supply of safe drinking water couldn’t keep up with its growing population. Officials utilized the Catskills’ abundance of clean water to prevent a potential water crisis and ultimately conceived what would become a lasting asset for the city.

To maintain its ambitious water engineering project, the city has heavily invested in protecting its mother watersheds by purchasing undeveloped land, regulating development and upgrading wastewater systems to mitigate pollutants. As a result, the water flowing from the Catskills and Delaware watersheds is of very high quality, permitting New York City to bypass the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s typical water filtration requirements. This exemption saves the city a significant amount of money and preserves the natural flavor profile of its water.

The water’s high quality is also thanks to the geology of the Catskills, which consists of low-calcium metamorphic and sedimentary rock. The hardness of water depends on the amount of calcium and magnesium it contains — the harder the water, the more metallic it tastes. But as water moves through the Catskills’ soil and rocks, it doesn’t collect large amounts of dissolved minerals, resulting in New York City’s naturally soft water.

Along with its famously fresh taste, the lack of filtration for New York City’s water comes with an unexpected bonus — microscopic, shrimp-like creatures called copepods.

News about the tiny shrimp, which resurfaced in a 2010 Reddit post, was amplified by online discourse of grossed-out users. Today, social media content about the copepods continues to go viral and prompt a spectrum of disgust and curiosity from viewers.

In September, TikTok user @funny.the.cl0wn posted a video that playfully referenced the copepods, writing that “The lioness does not concern herself about the micro shrimp in the nyc tap water.” The TikTok amassed over 500,000 views, with some users joking about the water’s “extra protein,” and others leaving horrified comments.

However, health officials have repeatedly confirmed that copepods pose no health risk, even for individuals with shellfish allergies. In fact, their presence ironically indicates the water’s pristine quality. Still, copepods shouldn’t deter New Yorkers from enjoying their tap water straight. Marine specialists report that copepods can be found around the globe in nearly all types of water, and actually contribute to the water’s cleanliness.

For those who are disturbed, water experts encourage them to run their tap water through over-the-counter filters. Some observant Jewish communities do so to remove the shrimp, given the restriction on shellfish in the kosher diet.

Many believe that New York City’s uniquely soft, crustacean-ridden water is the secret ingredient behind the city’s widely-loved gluten products. Comments on the September TikTok included “It makes the water and bagels taste sweet” and “I heard they’re why the pizza dough is so good,” though these are more of an overstatement — the water’s unique properties are likely a contributor, but far from the definitive reason behind the taste and texture of the city’s famous bagels and pizza crust.

Instead, the tap water’s low mineral concentration is conducive to a softer, more elastic dough since hard water can toughen gluten. The water also has a slightly alkaline, or basic, pH balance, which can promote yeast activity, enabling proper fermentation and a better rise. But, bakers elsewhere can replicate the effect of New York’s soft water by simply adding specific minerals to their doughs.

Though the tiny shrimp help purify the tap water, there is a lack of evidence that directly assesses or demonstrates any positive or negative effect that these organisms have on dough performance. Copepods are too small to impact the dough — it appears that some people have mistakenly attributed the minor effects of the tap water’s low mineral content as a consequence of the copepods’ presence.

The well-established supremacy of the city’s bagels isn’t just a result of the available water, but more so reflects the skill behind their preparation. Anna O’Keefe, a spokesperson for PopUp Bagels, said that the texture and taste of the viral chain’s bagels can be attributed to the company’s consistency and technique. In addition to its seven New York stores, PopUp Bagels has locations across the country, though employees make the bagels the same way in every location, O’Keefe said.

“That’s why the product resonates everywhere we go,” O’Keefe told WSN. “It’s about craft, not geography.”

For New York City’s pizza, it’s also reasonable to attribute its great taste to the culture surrounding the Italian pie. In the late 19th century, a wave of Italian immigrants came to New York, bringing with them economic aspirations and their culinary traditions. Many pizza joints in New York City have existed for decades, with their recipes and techniques passed down from prior generations. The sheer concentration of pizzerias within the city also pressures businesses to produce a pie that lives up to local expectations.

The city’s tap water is influenced by a surprising number of factors — but ultimately, its adored gluten products are a result not of geological science and micro shrimp, but of New Yorkers’ determination to create the perfect bite.