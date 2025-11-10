We need to re-invest in local coffee culture

On Sept. 25, just over a year after sharing plans to “recapture the coffeehouse vibe,” Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol announced that as part of a $1 billion restructuring plan, the coffee conglomerate will be identifying stores that are “unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect,” flagging 34 stores across New York City for closure.

The plan comes with major downsides: While not explicitly caused by the Workers United union, it has already condemned the layoff of 900 corporate staffers and relocation of all of its retail workers. However, a closure of this extent presents an opportunity to not only revitalize New York’s coffee culture, but also combat the declining presence of third spaces — casual, accessible environments for socialization outside of work and home — throughout the city.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who played a critical role in shaping the corporate Starbucks we know today, envisioned the coffee shop as exactly this: a casual atmosphere of respite. However, as Starbucks has gone mainstream, with more than 40,000 stores worldwide and raking in $3.8 billion in 2024, it has failed to uphold its original goal of fostering a quaint space of belonging. Its boom in popularity since 1971 has only resulted in a streamlined coffeemaking — and consuming — process, whose drinks of declining quality and taste have faced massive criticism from customers.

From revising store guidelines to charge for water and restrict bathroom usage to paying customers, to spending hundreds of millions of dollars on developing and marketing extravagant drinks that capitalize on pop culture trends, Starbucks has made clear that its intentions no longer lie in the creation of a third space nor a craft beverage. Rather, its stores are an industrial numbers game, where baristas prioritize getting customers in and out as quickly as possible.

As a result, 70% of Starbucks sales came from drive-through and mobile orders last year, which alludes to a declining desire for customers to spend time at stores. The company has also been criticized for their low-quality, burnt-tasting coffee beans — some even speculate that Starbucks purposefully overroasts its beans to push customers to dress up their subpar coffee with milk, sugar and assorted add-ins, thereby increasing profit margins. Either way, it’s clear that the chain’s colorful, overly sweetened drinks are losing their appeal to authentic coffee drinkers who value the flavor of their coffee over trendy syrups and toppings.

New York’s coffee culture should be a moment of respite between the hustle and bustle of the city. Rather than vying to create the most Instagrammable product for the masses, local cafes and coffeehouses should prioritize community building in spaces that are slow, comforting and inviting.

Shifting some of our attention back onto fellow coffee-shop-goers — and away from our drinks — doesn’t mean we need to be drinking bad, plain coffee either. New York City’s local coffee scene is known for its diversity of specialty coffees and unique, high quality beans: SEY Coffee in Brooklyn is consistently rated as one of the best coffeehouses for its delicate and ingredient-conscious roasting process that gives its drinks a wide range of flavors, from earthy to floral to funky. Popular local chain 787 Coffee, with about 20 stores in New York City, prides itself on sourcing its beans from its farm in Puerto Rico, where 787 sales in New York have bolstered the local economy.

This is in stark contrast to Starbucks’ ongoing lawsuit for alleged “slavery-like” conditions and child labor on its farms. While the company has fiercely denied these allegations, the news should push consumers to recognize the moral discrepancies of large, profit-seeking corporations. Putting our dollars back into smaller businesses will only further diversify New York City’s coffee landscape and re-establish third space throughout the city.

While the mass closure of Starbucks locations may come as unfortunate news to many, it’s also an opportunity to invest back into coffee shops that not only provide a space to work, but act as a casual hub of socialization — especially as interactions move increasingly online. A yummy drink in a warm, inviting atmosphere that presents itself as a watering hole for students to gather is exactly what the city, especially the NYU area, needs right now.