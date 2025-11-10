Q&A: Mike Casale on turning a pandemic hobby into a bitters brand

During the pandemic, Mike Casale found himself stuck in Westchester County, cut off from Manhattan’s cocktail bars. A Stern MBA graduate who formerly worked at companies like IBM, JP Morgan and Bridgewater, he turned to an unlikely creative outlet: making craft bitters and tracking his experiments with an old-school label maker.

Today, Casale works a full-time job at Google — but he’s also the owner of LabelMaker Drinks, producing around 800 bottles of bitters a year and handling everything from the infusion process to selling at farmers markets on weekends. Nearly all of Casale’s orders come from his local community, where his unique flavor combinations have built a loyal following.

Casale spoke to WSN about how his NYU education prepared him for entrepreneurship, the differences between the finance and beverage industries and creating bitter flavors.

WSN: What inspired you to start making bitters?



Casale: I’ve always been a big cocktail enthusiast. Living so close to some of the best bars in the world, I would often go to Manhattan and try exotic drinks. But then the pandemic hit and I couldn’t go anymore, so I took up making bitters as a hobby. I was a bartender in college, so I was always into that scene. I started experimenting at home and got a book about bitters. It was an interesting way to be creative and come up with unique flavor combinations while not taking up a ton of space. Eventually, I put together three flavors and just kept growing from there. Now I do farmers markets in Westchester County and I’m getting into bars, restaurants and stores around the area.

WSN: How did you come up with the name LabelMaker Drinks?

Casale: I was in a small apartment in Dobbs Ferry and I had one of those old-school label makers — turn the dial to a letter, click the button, put a letter in. I used that to keep track of all my different combinations. It struck me as a great symbol that evokes creativity, uniqueness and experimentation, and everything I sell is in that label maker typeface. It’s meant to be social media-friendly, a very stark contrast with the established brands, which are a lot more medicinal and old-timey looking.

WSN: You completed your MBA at the Stern School of Business. What was that experience like, and did it help you develop LabelMaker Drinks?

Casale: I’m a finance person by career, that’s always been my full-time job. I was good at the spreadsheet side of things, but what NYU really helped with was things like marketing, entrepreneurship and networking. I attended the Taste of Stern event in 2024, which was great for networking with other people in the industry and was like a window into the future. Almost all the businesses were further along than I am, so it was very inspirational.

WSN: Can you walk me through your flavor development process and some of your favorites?

Casale: The three original bitters flavors were designed to complement one another: citrus, coffee walnut and spicy pepper. The citrus one is called ‘Pink Ink,’ made with ingredients like grapefruit, Himalayan salt and rose buds. That’s been the best-selling, most versatile one. The coffee walnut combination, ‘Midnight Oil,’ goes nicely in whiskey cocktails like an old fashioned or Manhattan. And ‘Liquid Courage,’ the spicy pepper bitters, is for tequila-forward drinks like spicy margaritas or Bloody Marys.

I also tie flavors into seasonality to always have something new and fresh: floral for spring, tropical tiki for summer, apple cinnamon for fall and chocolate gingerbread for winter. One of my favorites is ‘Tuscan Tears,’ which connects to my Italian American heritage. It’s an olive flavor for dirty martinis with lemon peel and spices like rosemary, thyme and black pepper. The bitters also work well for the growing mocktail trend — it’s a great way to add some oomph to any non-alcoholic drink like coffee or soda.

WSN: What has it been like working in finance while running your own beverage business?

Casale: In corporate America, you’re just a cog in the wheel, whereas having your own business means you navigate everything from operations and marketing to finance and the legal side — very different disciplines. It’s smaller and more personal, which means I can be creative and bounce ideas off my wife. LabelMaker Drinks has been more of a weekend thing because my full-time job is pretty demanding, but I’m definitely at a point now where I’m starting to reach out to distilleries in the neighborhood so I can get out of some of the operational grind.