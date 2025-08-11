Welcome home, class of 2029

August 11, 2025

Under the Arch

A guide to your first semester at college from WSN.

Letter from the Editors

Dear readers,

 

Your stories will soon be set in the bustling streets of New York City — and your commute will resemble the one shown above. As you begin to recognize faces around the Village and discover your go-to study spots, the pandemonium of attending college in a metropolis will start to die down. And maybe, some of our editors’ recommendations can help along the way. 

 

Life in the city is undeniably overwhelming, and New York’s cultural chaos doesn’t stop when you enter your classrooms and dining halls. When faced with constant noise and a never-ending news cycle, it can be hard to filter through everything you hear. That’s why factual, reliable and fair journalism is critical to keep tabs on the world around you. 

 

For more than 50 years, Washington Square News has served as an information hub for the NYU community by offering ethical — and entirely independent — reporting. As a student-run publication, WSN strives to serve the students, faculty and families who want to understand the many facets of NYU’s undertaking. Whether you’re curious about Greenwich Village’s latest art gallery or the protest you walked by in Washington Square Park, WSN’s staff works tirelessly to keep you in the loop.

 

Welcome Home is WSN’s first Under the Arch issue of the academic year. Designed as a resource for incoming students, the magazine features guides and personal accounts about everything from the best local restaurants to hidden histories around NYU’s campus. From Bobst Library to the Philippines, writers, photographers, illustrators and editors work on this issue throughout the summer. While we find ourselves missing the newsroom — and a common time zone — we do it because we strive to serve our readers in every possible way. In this case, that means offering our experiential knowledge to students like you.

 

This year’s Welcome Home issue would not have been possible without Multimedia Editors Kyra Reilley and Allina Xiao, whose illustrations brought our stories to life. A special thanks to Photo Editor Alex Woodworth and Creative Director Julia Smerling for lending their photography expertise to the cover shoot and featured photos. Thank you to Lauren Ng, Krish Dev, Anjali Mehta and Sidney Snider for their editorial contributions, and especially to Ella Sabrina Malabanan, our one-person copy team who fact-checked the issue. Your work does not go unrecognized.

 

Finally, WSN thanks you for your support. We hope that this issue inspires you to explore your new home, and maybe invite some of your welcome week friends along for the ride. You never know who might stick around.

 

Welcome home,

Dharma Niles

Editor-in-Chief

Grayson Stotz

Magazine Director

Karina Rower

Magazine Director

Oh, the places you’ll go!

5 types of

students

you’ll

meet at

NYU

Welcome

By Annie Emans, Staff Writer
From chronic complainers to party animals, here’s a guide to the fellow first-years you’ll meet during your debut week at NYU.

Read >

The Village before NYU: hidden  histories of campus sites

By Julia Kim and Daphne Zhu

A campus in the city that never sleeps has a past that doesn’t either.

Read >

Eat your way around the world without leaving NYU’s neighborhoods

Lauren Ng, Managing Editor

Ukrainian pierogies, South Indian dosas and much more fill the NYU area.

 

 

Read >

Arts beyond the Arch — on a budget

Dani Biondi and Siobhán Minerva

While getting acquainted with your new home at NYU, also consider getting out of the campus bubble and visiting one of these affordable arts centers.

 

Read >

Photo Essays

5 green spaces to unwind in the city

 

When Washington Square Park starts to feel more draining than grounding, these urban oases offer a quieter escape.

By Krish Dev, Digital Director

Read >

Lost in New York, found through photography

 

How street photography helped me see myself in the stories of strangers.

By Julia Smerling, Creative Director

Read >

Every club I’ve joined — and what I learned

Sidney Snider, Deputy Managing Editor

Finding community at NYU is all about joining clubs, even if you don’t stick with them.

Read >

Hundreds of students pack a room with tables and signs.

Which niche NYU club should you join this year?

Karina Rower, Magazine Director

Before you go to Club Fest, find out where you might fit in within NYU’s vast lineup of club offerings.

Read >

A New York state of mind

By Anjali Mehta, Deputy Managing Editor

What I’ve learned about prioritizing my mental health in a big city, from an Applied Psychology major.

Read >

A note on higher education

By Dharma Niles, Editor-in-Chief

What federal changes might mean for your time at NYU.

 

Read >

