Vaishnavi Naidu

Vaishnavi is a sophomore in Liberal Studies studying Psychology/Journalism. She is President of the LS Theatre Club, and if you mention that you have even the slightest interest in theatre she will put on her best saleswoman persona to woo you. She loves creative writing just as much as news stories and scripts, and is always looking for an excuse to write a sappy love ode. In her free time, you’ll find her exploring New York City or looking for a place to hang up just one more memento on her wall. You can find her on Instagram @vaishoe_16.

