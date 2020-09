Roshni Raj is a CAS sophomore double majoring in Neural Science and Anthropology, with a minor in Chemistry. Although she calls State College, Pennsylvania home, don’t ask her about Penn State football. Passionate about food, she’s trying to become a member of the Yelp Elite when she hits 21. She enjoys photography, medical memes, and curating Spotify playlists. Follow her on Instagram @roshnir297 for punny captions and @travel.with.rosh for prime travel photography content.

