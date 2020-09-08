Nicolas Pedrero-Setzer

Nico Pedrero-Setzer is a sophomore double majoring in Journalism and Cinema Studies. He’s from California by way of Chiapas noting he spent the majority of his childhood criss-crossing between the U.S. and Mexico before attending a boarding school in Rhode Island. Aside from constantly listening to music and consuming movies, Nico has recently rekindled his friendship with coffee after trying to solely swap over to tea for a while. You can follow him over at @nicopedrero on Instagram, stalk his audiovisual existence by way of @nicolaspsetzer on Spotify and Letterboxd, or track his ramblings on Twitter at @NicoPSetzer.

