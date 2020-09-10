Bella is a CAS junior studying Journalism and English. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she still wonders how she made it all the way across the country and back. She is a devoted lover of all things Nintendo and unironically loves a classic round of Fortnite. When not gaming or doing schoolwork, she is roller-skating. Though you won’t see her on the street this semester, she’s still probably thinking about what she’s going to wear tomorrow even though she’s just going to be home. If she likes you enough, she’ll make you a batch of cookies. She loves to learn and is always open to new experiences and conversations. Follow her on Instagram @bellamaegil, she’ll talk with you about (literally) anything.

