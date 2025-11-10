A bittersweet Senior Day for NYU’s soccer teams

NYU’s men’s and women’s soccer teams rallied hard on Saturday to honor their graduating seniors’ final home games, but ended the day without a victory. The 12 graduating athletes — eight from the women’s team and four from the men’s — received plaques in a pregame ceremony.

The men’s soccer team’s seniors with their family, friends and coaching staff. The women’s soccer team’s seniors with their family, friends and coaching staff. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)

Ahead of past events, like the men’s and women’s soccer teams’ Tear It Up! day celebration, NYU has arranged for fan buses to transport students and family to the field. For Saturday’s Senior Day games, the players’ fans and family, as well as NYU alumni, traveled to Lubetkin Field in New Jersey all on their own to cheer on the athletes.

“My brothers don’t make it to a lot of games, so it’s great to see them on the sidelines cheering me on, and all of my friends,” Elizabeth Argenziano, senior defender on the women’s team, said. “And it’s kind of hard to get here from NYU, so it meant a lot to have everyone here.”

Senior Day highlighted the strong bond the athletes share with their teammates. Even though the teams came away from the day winless, they still had each other to lean on.

“Community, that’s what makes the sport so good,” Felix Dyckerhoff, senior defender on the men’s team, said. “It’s a team sport, and winning or losing, it’s the guys around you that make it.”

The first game of the doubleheader against Brandeis University ended in a 1-1 tie for the men’s team. NYU’s sole goal came from graduate student Ethan Zarka, who was honored earlier in the morning at the ceremony. Brandeis outmatched NYU in shots, but six saves from first-year Violet goalkeeper Gabino Talisayon kept the score even.

While the men’s team opened the season with a four-game losing streak, the final four games of the year made an impact on the team’s record. Of those four matches, the team won two — including an upset against the then-No. 2-ranked Washington University in St. Louis — and drew one, to finish the season with a record of 4-2-9.

“I’m glad we ended in the way we did,” Terra Nagai, senior midfielder on the men’s team, said. “We ended up on an uptrend, and that’s all I can wish for the next group of guys. But I gave everything I could for the past four years.”

After a hard-fought 90 minutes, the women’s team fell to the Judges 1-0. Despite the loss, senior captain Rena Kalargiros feels proud of their work over the last four years.

“Seeing the girls come on the field every day, and have a positive and good attitude, is very admirable,” Kalargiros said. “I’m really proud of how all of them have grown.”

NYU’s defense held strong on Senior Day, holding the Judges to only four shots — two on goal — compared to the Violets’ 10. Despite six shots on goal, NYU couldn’t get past Brandeis’ goalkeeper and came out of the game scoreless.

The women’s team ends the season with a 9-3-6 record. The UAA has been NYU’s biggest obstacle this season, accounting for five of the team’s six losses. The Violets also had to contend with the loss of 12 athletes that graduated from last year’s class, and an influx of new players to fill out the roster in their place. Even with those challenges, the team rallied to a successful season overall.

“Even though today wasn’t how we wanted to go, it was a tough goal, a tough game, and we fought hard,” Argenziano said. “Overall this season, we’re feeling good about how it’s going … taking this and hopefully going to NCAAs, we know what we have to do better.”

While the men’s season may be over, the No. 21-ranked women’s team still has a chance at an at-large NCAA bid, to be announced at 11 a.m. today. If the Violets are selected, it will mark their third consecutive at-large bid and set a new team record for post-season appearances. It would also be a milestone for head coach Scott Waddell, who has scored a tournament appearance every year since taking on the position in 2023.

“If we continue to go in postseason now, we’re going to take this loss really hard,” Kalargiros said. “If we do have the opportunity to move forward, we’ll be using these feelings as fuel, and this frustration, and moving it to encouragement.”

