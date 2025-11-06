Women’s basketball goes on the defensive for the second year in a row

After a shakeup of its roster, NYU’s women’s basketball team is looking to build on the momentum of a 62-game win streak and back-to-back national titles to come back stronger than ever for the upcoming season.

The team was nothing short of dominant last year, outscoring its opponents by an average of 37.3 points per game. On top of the program’s national success, NYU has clinched four consecutive UAA championships and is on the hunt for a fifth.

For the Violets’ coaching staff, it’ll be a year to experiment. Led by head coach Meg Barber, an NYU alum, associate head coach Nettie Respondek and assistant coach Annie Barrett, the team added six first-years to its roster after graduating five players last year — including two of the program’s all-time leaders, Belle Pellecchia and Natalie Bruns.

“It’s a new team,” said senior Caroline Peper. “We can’t keep looking back. We define our experiences this year, and how our team does.”

Despite the loss of three members of the starting lineup, the team’s leadership stands strong. Peper, the only senior on the team, returns with fellow starter, junior Brooke Batchelor, to serve as mentors for the younger players.

“I want the underclassmen to be able to look at me for a stable face,” Batchelor told WSN. “I hope they can feel comfortable around me and trust me. I set my expectations high for everyone on the team.”

Among those underclassmen is sophomore Zahra Alexander, who played 27 games off the bench as a first-year and led her class in minutes. At the end of a standout year, Alexander scored a season-high 13 points and four rebounds against Gallaudet University in her first-ever NCAA tournament game. Going into her second year, Alexander is focused on improving her game on the offensive side and taking more shots outside of what’s safe and consistent.

“I’m just trying to expand my role and do what’s best for the team, and I feel like there’s more of an opportunity to do that this year,” Alexander said.

The first-years on the team are entering the world of college athletics with a target on their backs, and Barber wants to make sure the entire team is ready — not just physically, but mentally as well. For the coaching staff, the emphasis throughout the preseason has been on consistency, chemistry and defense. With so many new pieces to work with, the team is looking to find its footing as the season develops.

“These are probably some of the hardest workouts they’ve ever done,” Barber said. “What I’ve been really impressed with is their willingness to get right back out there day after day and recommit to competing at their very best.”

Going into this season, the Violets hold the No. 1 spot in the preseason rankings for the second year in a row. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, NYU was ranked second behind 2023 title winner Transylvania University. Starting in week one, they moved up to the top spot, and haven’t lost it since.

NYU’s season opens with a series of away games in Waltham, MA for the Brandeis Invitational, before the team returns home on Nov. 16. Its first home game will be followed by Tear It Up! day on Nov. 22, where the players will get to officially receive their championship rings and hoist their second banner in the Paulson Center.

The team doesn’t begin conference play until early January, but its players and coaching staff are looking forward to facing UAA rival Washington University in St. Louis. Despite the Bears’ low rankings in the UAA last season, WashU handed NYU its smallest win margin last year, losing to the Violets by 19 points after catching up with a 19-18 fourth quarter.

The rivalry runs deep, with NYU sitting with an overall losing record against WashU, but the team has been working to cut into the deficit 21-13 with a 5-game win streak against the rival college, starting in 2023. Over the last 10 games, the Violets have edged out the Bears nine-to-one, and are aiming to add another win to the slate.

“WashU, from my time here as an alum and playing here, is perennially marked on my calendar,” Barber said. “UAA competition is always tough, and I think that this year, with the target on our backs, we’re just going to continue to get everyone’s best.”

NYU has plenty of time to prepare for the tough competition in its conference. While the starting lineup is still in flux, save for Peper and Batchelor, the team has been working on its chemistry in the offseason, and will only build on that momentum as the season starts. The team may face some growing pains with its new roster, but it should be well settled by the time January rolls around.

In the meantime, NYU can put its offseason work to the test through the slate of pre-conference games that open the season. Despite the growing pains that are sure to come with a refreshed roster, the Violets — which haven’t lost to a non-UAA opponent since facing Division I Columbia University in 2021 — have a feeling that they’ll breeze through the competition and keep the team’s streak alive through the new year.

“I think the team’s done a very good job in terms of team chemistry on and off the court,” Peper said. “Now, it’s more like putting the pieces together in terms of who’s playing and how Barber wants us to play.”

Contact Kiran Komanduri at [email protected].