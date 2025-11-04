A beginner’s guide to gym going

Going to the gym can easily seem like one of the most terrifying, embarrassing experiences imaginable. I distinctly remember the first time I walked into Palladium Athletic Facility only to be overcome by the smell of sweat and a swarm of gym bros. After that first workout, I swore I would never step foot in there again — but over two years later, I’ve found myself spending a majority of my nights alongside the racks of dumbbells and hip abductor machines.

At a school gym, nonetheless, it is so easy to feel like you don’t belong, but that couldn’t be further from the truth — no one needs to justify why they’re making time for fitness. That said, knowing a few fundamental rules of the gym can help transform your experience from one of anxiety and fear to one that keeps you coming back.

Come prepared

If I’ve learned anything from my years of working out, it’s that a lot of the work comes before you’re even warming up. If you’re planning to go after a long day of classes, be sure that you are staying hydrated by drinking water and electrolytes throughout the day. Additionally, it’s important to prevent fatigue by not working out on an empty stomach. While all NYU gyms have hydration stations to refill water bottles, it is crucial that a new gymgoer fuels their body to take on the workout. In order to have the best experience, I’d also recommend taking the time to check that you have everything necessary for your session — whether it’s a freshly charged pair of AirPods or tennis shoes with extra comfortable soles. I’d rather be safe than sorry, so I tend to overpack my gym bag to make sure anything I could possibly want is on hand.

Wear the right attire

Most gyms have very loose dress codes that allow you to wear whatever you want. NYU Athletics, on the other hand, has strict requirements that are regularly enforced. While it may seem intuitive to show up to the gym in proper workout attire, I cannot stress enough how crucial it is. I’ve watched students come in wearing jeans, and consequently rip their pants right down the middle. Do yourself a favor and go to the gym in a pair of shorts, sweats or leggings — you’ll save everyone the trouble of a fashion emergency. Personally, I like to go to the gym in a pair of sweats and a polyester T-shirt, which allows for a comfortable session and maximum airflow so I don’t get too sweaty — and I have no concerns of my pants splitting.

Know what you’re working

A crucial aspect of going to the gym is knowing what muscle group you want to work on a given day. It can feel kind of awkward to do a few sets of leg curls — which will nicely work your hamstrings — and then follow that with pec flys. At NYU gyms, a lot of the machines are arranged to create clean sequences and work each part of a specific muscle group, so if possible, try and stick to one or two in order to get the best workout possible. My schedule alternates between pull days for triceps, leg days and back and bicep days.

Learn how to “work in”

I cannot imagine the face I made the first time I was asked to work in with someone. When a 6-foot-4 giant approached me asking to use the arm curling machine, I just gave him the machine and walked away — I was one set in, but thought he was taking it from me. Working in refers to sharing a piece of equipment with another gymgoer. Generally, one person will do their set while the other rests, and vice versa. While NYU Athletics has three gyms in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn, these spaces can easily get crowded at peak hours. In order for everyone to efficiently complete their workouts, working in is a great way to get out of the gym as quickly as possible.

Now that I’m older and wiser, and a huge proponent of working in — simply ask them if they’re OK with it and take turns. When I finish my set after working in with someone, I like to get the person’s attention and let them know it’s their turn to maximize efficiency, and maybe even spark up a conversation.

