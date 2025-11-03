Women’s club soccer caps off best season yet

Three years ago, NYU didn’t have a women’s club soccer team. This weekend, the team capped off its best season yet by posting a 9-1 regular season record and having its strongest regional run in club history.

What started as an idea between three determined students quickly turned into a tight-knit program, built on early morning practices, long van rides and a culture of hard work that keeps players coming back.

In their freshman year, seniors Siena Cohen-Parikh, Jackie Lew and Tessa Chutkow began the process of starting a women’s soccer club team — something that had never been offered before — but they had to fight through a doubtful administration.

“[Campus Recreation] told us at first it wasn’t going to work,” Cohen-Parikh said. “But we kept pushing, emailing and calling until they eventually said they would help us through the process if we wanted to continue.”

With the help of administrative aide for club sports Phillip Cavallo, a comprehensive proposal and a relentless persistence, the NYU women’s club soccer team was founded in the spring of 2023. In the first season, the team exceeded expectations and qualified for regionals. The team’s success has only continued to rise.

Since the early days, the team has grown both on and off the field. Practices on Tuesday and Thursday mornings before class might sound grueling for some, but the players persisted and rose up to the challenge. NYU opened the season with back to back wins in a double header against Montclair State University and Stony Brook University and carried that momentum to 9-1-0 regular season with a notable 18-0 victory against Iona University.

During regionals at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on Oct. 25 and 26, the Violets advanced out the group stage with wins over West Chester University, 6-1, and State University of New York Cortland, 1-0, before falling to Brown University 4-0 in the knockout round. For Cohen-Parikh, seeing the team’s progress first hand was immensely satisfying.

“We’ve made regionals all three years, but this time we actually won some games,” Cohen-Parikh said. “It’s really satisfying to see that the team has grown. People are really excited about the team. At regionals, lots of people had their families come to watch.”

This year, the leadership team expanded from three captains to five, spanning multiple grades and defining the growth the team has undergone. First-year Bela Ahn was among those who benefited from the tight-knit leadership team.

“They all really liked each other, which made me really excited to start the season,” Ahn said. “Their energy really radiated through tryouts and practice, and that gave me something to look forward to every week. It definitely made adjusting to college life so much easier.”

The team culture shows itself in the little moments, whether it be the ride home from regionals filled with conversation and laughter, or the memories players take from practice to games.

“There’s never a dull moment,” Ahn said. “I always reflect back on practice or games and remember really happy moments or just having fun. It really shows what the team is like.”

Even though the season has come to an end, the team is already looking ahead. Cohen-Parikh is excited for the spring season, including a rematch against their rivals at Fordham University.

“We’re really excited to play them again because we lost this season. Continuing the momentum we have and hopefully bringing that into next fall is the goal.”

For first-year players like Ahn, the team has rekindled a passion for the game.

“I didn’t know that I would have the drive to get better anymore after I decided I wasn’t going to play in college,” Ahn said. “But now I have a passion for playing soccer again.”

Contact Anes Dali at [email protected].