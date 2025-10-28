A look inside NYU’s strength and conditioning department

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
NYU Grossman School of Medicine. (Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
NYU Grossman ranks No. 2 in anti-‘wokeness’ evaluation
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Researchers reduce sickle cell disease stigma through song
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Langone opens ambulatory care center in Commack
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Mamdani lands Jeffries’ endorsement, and other top stories across NYC
The Student Health Center on 726 Broadway. (Taylor Grace Heller for WSN)
Employee insurance switch will not affect gender-affirming care, NYU says
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Mamdani lands Jeffries’ endorsement, and other top stories across NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest Tuesday ICE raid at Foley Square march
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
100,000 march in NYC’s ‘No Kings’ protest
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Heated first mayoral debate, and other top stories across NYC
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
NYU Grossman School of Medicine. (Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
NYU Grossman ranks No. 2 in anti-‘wokeness’ evaluation
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Researchers reduce sickle cell disease stigma through song
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Langone opens ambulatory care center in Commack
The Student Health Center on 726 Broadway. (Taylor Grace Heller for WSN)
Employee insurance switch will not affect gender-affirming care, NYU says
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Weight-loss surgery may beat GLP-1 drugs for long-term results
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Students and faculty commence ‘solidarity fast’ in Bobst
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
(Kaitlyn Sze Tu for WSN)
Thousands protest Gaza flotilla interception under Washington Square Arch
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Courtesy of Stolen Gin, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: When 5 music majors combine forces for a ‘good time’
(©Brooke Slezak Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: From research at Courant to taking on tech giants
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Beyond NYU: For Ocean Vuong, ‘literature is always political’
(Courtesy of Lynne Sheridan)
Beyond NYU: Bringing artists’ stories alive is a ‘dream’ for this Grammy Museum executive
(Courtesy of Jeff Furman, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: A guide on how to manage Ben & Jerry’s with ‘heart’
(Courtesy photo by Chris Rank)
Opinion: Cuomo’s desperation has reached new lows
(Angela Dong for WSN)
Opinion: Last week’s ICE raid was as terrifying as you think
(Courtesy photo by Han Zheng)
Opinion: Get Waymos off our streets
(Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Opinion: Trump is endangering critical NYC infrastructure
Students protest Nike outside of the NYU Bookstore in 2024. (Courtesy of Pay Your Workers NYU)
Opinion: Students need to step up for factory workers
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Allina Xiao and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Guest Essay: Unity is the only way out of Trump’s ‘compact’
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Yezen Saadah for WSN)
Guest Essay: We condemn the actions and ideas that killed Charlie Kirk and their presence on our campus
Around 20 students picketed outside Vanderbilt Hall on Monday, May 5. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: What would you have us do instead?
Students at the 2024 Steinhardt graduation ceremony decorated their caps with pro-Palestinian designs. (Jason Alpert-Wisnia for WSN)
Guest Essay: Why you should decorate your graduation cap
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On reflection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Ivy Chan and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off-Third: Performative males are giving real feminists (like me) a bad rap
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off-Third: The Third North basement’s AC problem violates free speech
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: AI should not be used to exploit loneliness
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
(Courtesy of ​​the Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs)
Off Topic: Department of Defense name change counters tradition and goals
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the Grand Canyon University on Oct. 28th, 2024. (Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Charlie Kirk fought for what killed him
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: We can’t afford to prioritize AI in early education
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
Head strength and conditioning coach Brett Longobucco. (Meera Gupta for WSN)
A look inside NYU’s strength and conditioning department
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Fencing opens season, men’s and women’s soccer victorious in conference play and other news
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
‘A little overlooked’: NYU fencing sets sights high
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Staff Predictions: The 2025 World Series
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Paris
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s volleyball wins twice at Tear It Up, men’s and women’s cross country in action and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Golf closes out fall season, volleyball competes in UAA Round Robin #2 and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country storms to first place, tennis closes out ITA Regionals and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s soccer extends winning streak, tennis opens ITA Northeast Championships and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s soccer scores first home win, women’s volleyball wins twice and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of China, Italy and the U.K.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Sydney and Washington, D.C.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Tel Aviv, Paris and Los Angeles
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Madrid and Shanghai
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
4 years of Grand Street Pizza
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
‘Truly devastating’: Manhattan Planned Parenthood to close Nov. 1
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
6 ways to style a cardigan this fall
(Courtesy of Millie Haugnes)
This student-founded online marketplace lets you sell your unwanted dorm items
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Five fall activities to make your dorm feel like home
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
6 ways to style a cardigan this fall
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Steinhardt junior crafts a love letter to home at Fashion Week Brooklyn
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
No tricks, just treats and unique costumes for spooky season
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
This fashion fall & winter season, it is in with the new — and the old
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
4 independent makeup shops that shine in NYC
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
4 years of Grand Street Pizza
(Courtesy of Kyra Mehta)
4 sweets to enjoy this Diwali
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Get a taste of Panama with this fluffy, fried pastry
(John Bush for WSN)
Wednesday-night dinners: How these NYU students find community through cooking
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Mooncake flavors we’re mooning over
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
‘Truly devastating’: Manhattan Planned Parenthood to close Nov. 1
The Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. (Isabel Albors for WSN)
NYU’s annual Detention and Deportation Conference means something different this year
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Drag opera nights, social justice organizing and … Sunday service?
(Courtesy photo by Adithi Varakantam)
Why I celebrate Diwali
(Aaliya Luthra for WSN)
Celebrate Diwali at these 4 NYC events
Students study on the newly renovated first floor of Bobst Library. The renovations include new couches, blue carpeting and updated lighting fixtures.
Ranked: The best Bobst floors for studying
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Mooncake flavors we’re mooning over
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
NYU schools as Broadway musicals
(Courtesy of Brandon Bowen)
Review: Miguel’s newest album finds direction in disorder
(Courtesy of Jasper Soloff)
Q&A: Maria Ellis on inventing her sound
(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
Review: Bruce Springsteen biopic delivers authenticity and artistry
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Staff Recs: Scream queens
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: ‘We Love You, Bunny’ questions who owns the narrative
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A fantasy with magical creatures, two stream-of-consciousness novels and more
(Rishi Gala for WSN)
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘Twilight’
(Abby Jong for WSN)
Your next read based on your zodiac sign
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A novel by an NYU professor, a book where magic meets politics and more
(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
Review: Bruce Springsteen biopic delivers authenticity and artistry
(Courtesy of Bryan Berlin)
Q&A: How a Tisch alum’s debut script opened NYFF63
(Courtesy of Marcona Media)
‘Mistress Dispeller’ tackles the modern love triangle
(Courtesy of HBO Max)
After ‘Peacemaker’ season 2, it’s time for a change of pace
(Courtesy of Picturehouse Entertainment)
Review: ‘Urchin’ finds depth on the fringes of society
(Courtesy of Brandon Bowen)
Review: Miguel’s newest album finds direction in disorder
(Courtesy of Jasper Soloff)
Q&A: Maria Ellis on inventing her sound
(Courtesy of Jaxon Whittington)
Review: María Zardoya channels loss and pain on her solo debut
(Courtesy of Third Man Records)
Review: Snõõper cannot be tamed on ‘Worldwide’
(Courtesy of Helena Kawamura)
Q&A: Steinhardt alum on debut jazz single
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
NYU schools as Broadway musicals
(Courtesy of Joan Marcus)
Q&A: Jordan E. Cooper on the future of Black theater
(Courtesy of Anna Clare)
Review: Audiences share the stage in ‘Gwyneth Goes Skiing’
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘Dead Ladies Show’ keeps stories alive
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Broadway male tenors
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
‘Beetles, Cats, Clouds’ challenges patriarchal manga tropes
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Cuban-American artist’s retrospective confronts colonial power
(Nicole Marban for WSN)
Review: ‘Sixties Surreal’ captures a reaction to the tumultuous decade
Steinhardt seniors Mila De Félix and Ricardo Goytia. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Puerto Rican culture and art combine for these Steinhardt seniors
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Clive Davis students to play at the Guggenheim in collaboration with CBVC
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
The Career Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Commuter Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Welcome home, class of 2029
Welcome home, class of 2029
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
On the Street: Passage of Time
On the Street: Passage of Time
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
What's your dream job?
What’s your dream job?
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
(Zara Surti for WSN)
What’s for sale in Washington Square Park?
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
Cartoon: An average conversation between Stern bros
Cartoon: An average conversation between Stern bros
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
Cartoon: An ode to Albert
On the Street: Passage of Time
On the Street: Passage of Time
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: Reflections
On the Street: Reflections
On the Street: Floral
On the Street: Floral
Zohran Mamdani posing for a photo with players and fans at the end of the Classic. (Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Mamdani is ready to be called up off the bench
Large groups of fans crowd into the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for the 19th annual New York Comic Con. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The community at the heart of New York Comic Con
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Lost in New York, found through photography
Two strangers share a beautiful moment in Washington Square Park on a hot fall afternoon. (Henry Bayha for WSN)
Love in the city
What's your dream job?
What’s your dream job?
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
(Zara Surti for WSN)
What’s for sale in Washington Square Park?
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
(Maya Joy Randolph for WSN)
The fight to save Elizabeth Street Garden
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

A look inside NYU’s strength and conditioning department

The program’s head and assistant coaches share their philosophy behind athlete development at NYU.
Anes Dali, Contributing Writer
October 28, 2025
Meera Gupta
Head strength and conditioning coach Brett Longobucco. (Meera Gupta for WSN)

NYU’s varsity athletics have a host of national titles and star players across its programs, from swimming to wrestling — but what’s often overlooked is the driving force that connects them all: the strength and conditioning department. Led by head coach Brett Longobucco and assistant coach Holly Crane, the department aims to provide every athlete with the tools and resources to grow in and beyond the weight room.

Longobucco’s determination to support athletes, paired with the guidance of a mentor, pushed him towards a career in strength and conditioning. His soccer coach at Endicott College, who also served as the program’s head strength and conditioning coach, gave Longobucco his first look into what collegiate-level training could look like — both physically and developmentally. 

“I was just undersized my whole life,” Longobucco said. “The weight room was a way I could bridge that gap a little bit more and be more competitive.” 

Before heading to New York City, he worked at Harvard University, the University of Miami, Vermont State University and the University of Mary Washington. 

“NYU is certainly a place that — even before I was hired — I immediately felt like I would fit in,” Longobucco said. “It felt like a community that I would get a sense of belonging in, but also I would be able to bring tremendous value to.”

That sense of camaraderie fuels his coaching philosophy. Longobucco is not only teaching athletes how to train during their time at NYU, but also instilling in them the right methodology and resources to take care of their bodies and minds for the rest of their lives. 

Crane has been at NYU since 2021, after interning with Fordham University’s strength and conditioning department and working as a personal trainer. She was drawn to NYU for its department that values student development just as strongly as competition.

A mix of strength training and injury prevention shapes the workload at the Violets’ Varsity Performance Center. The program strives to meet athletes where they are: Everyone starts off with the fundamentals, whether they have prior experience with weight lifting or have never touched a dumbbell. 

From there, the approach becomes more specialized — each NYU team is provided with a different program based on the demands of its sport. Track athletes train to explode vertically and horizontally. Basketball players work on sharpening their lateral quickness and reaction time. Throughout it all, the work mirrors the stage of the season each team is in. 

“In the offseason, that’s when usually the bulk of the work happens, because we’re not managing fatigue levels,” Crane said. “Regardless of what time of year it is, our main priority is injury prevention and minimizing injury risk while also getting marginally stronger each week, each month.”

Different sports grapple with different repeat injuries — for example, swimmers are more likely to be battling shoulder and groin strains and soccer players are more prone to ACL tears and hamstring pulls. The coaches aim to study the sports they’re working in and find weak spots to target in training. Replication of competitive conditions inside the weight room is key to preparing athletes for their work outside of it. 

Strength and conditioning at NYU is just as much about the culture as it is about the training — the coaches’ true reward isn’t found in stronger lifts, but in watching athletes evolve over their years in the program. For female athletes, Crane sees particular value in that growth.

“The weight room can be an extremely intimidating place for women,” she said. “Watching the transition from how a woman athlete looks when she’s 18, first timid in this space, and how she looks when she’s 22 and owning it — it is so cool.”

When Longobucco first joined the program, he was the only full-time coach in the building. Now, the department has grown into a tight-knit team of two full-time staff, three part-timers and a graduate assistant: a collective of individuals pushing the standard at NYU higher every year. 

“You see peaks every day in the weight room,” Longobucco said. “The moment that you see on their face, ‘Holy crap, I’m actually strong’ — that will light you up. As a coach, that’s what it’s about.”

Contact Anes Dali at [email protected].

Print this Story