Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Tel Aviv, Paris and Los Angeles

Tel Aviv

Last Thursday, The Associated Press reported that a UEFA vote to suspend Israel over its ongoing war in Gaza was likely moving forward. However, on Tuesday, UEFA paused any plans for a ban following the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan for the region.

The committee’s vote in favor of a suspension would exclude Israel from international events and Israeli clubs from competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

With the Israeli men’s national team set to resume their 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Norway and Italy on Oct. 11 and Oct. 14, members from both opposing teams have expressed concerns surrounding the game. The Norwegian Football Association announced its ticket sales from the qualifying match will be donated to Doctors Without Borders, a Nobel prize-winning health NGO dedicated to relief work, currently focusing heavily on ground work in Gaza and the surrounding areas affected by the war.

“The money is earmarked for the organization’s relief work on the ground in Gaza and the surrounding areas affected by the war,” the Norwegian soccer body said.

Paris

Paris Saint-Germain and F.C. Barcelona faced off in a highly-anticipated matchday two fixture in the UEFA Champions League last week.

The game comes after the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or was awarded to PSG forward Ousmane Dembélé, with Barcelona’s superstar forward Lamine Yamal placing second. In the final vote, Barcelona and PSG saw their players place among the top, with midfielder Vitinha placing third, forward Raphinha coming in fifth and defender Achraf Hakimi in sixth, among four other players finishing in the top 10.

Despite notable injuries to PSG forwards Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué and Barcelona’s Raphinha, the two teams still battled it out at Barcelona’s temporary home, the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

After a strong start, Barcelona forward Ferran Torres put the Spanish giants up 1-0 after 19 minutes — just for PSG forward Senny Mayulu to equalize in the 38th minute, leveling the two teams at halftime.

Despite a riveting second half, no goals were scored until the 90th minute, when Barcelona’s high defensive line blundered and allowed substitute striker Gonçalo Ramos to get behind the defense, giving PSG a 2-1 victory.

“We found it tough at the start,” PSG manager Luis Enrique said postgame. “Barcelona are talented, and they kept the ball so well for 20 minutes. But with the goal we scored, the confidence really grew and, going in at half-time at 1-1, we built our attitude and confidence.”

Both teams are back in action in the Champions League on Oct. 21 when Barcelona will host Olympiacos and PSG will continue to defend its title against Bayer Leverkusen.

Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the National League Division Series on Wednesday after an 8-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of their National League Wild Card series.

Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the first 6.2 innings, recording nine strikeouts and allowing just two runs in the first inning. Star shortstop Mookie Betts led the Dodgers offensive charge, going four for five, recording three RBIs and one run. Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani had an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, opening what would be a four-run inning for the Dodgers.

After 37-year-old pitcher Clayton Kershaw announced his plans to retire at the end of the season, the defending champs set out to give him another World Series ring as a send-off. With the Dodgers sweep over the Reds, they remain a major threat to win the NL championship.

“He’s pitching at the highest level for a competitive team that wants to win the World Series,” second baseman Miguel Rojas said. “Hopefully we can win it not just for the city of L.A., but for him so he can retire as a champion once again.”

The Dodgers return to action for their blockbuster NLDS matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies. Game 1 is on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA.

