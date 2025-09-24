‘Becoming the best version of yourself’: A new community-focused fitness club

Every Friday at 404 Fitness, students blend endurance training, weightlifting and camaraderie, finding creative ways to stay fit while forming connections. This is HybridX, NYU’s first hybrid training club, founded in March 2025. In its short time, it has become a gathering place students can turn to for a unique and supportive community.

Founded by CAS junior Daniel Kim, HybridX was built on the foundations of Hyrox, a rapidly growing worldwide fitness competition that combines endurance and strength workouts. But for Kim, the inspiration behind founding the club goes further than building a weightlifting club.

“After I stopped playing soccer in college, lifting weights alone didn’t feel right,” Kim said. “I found that a lot of people in the gym seemed to lack the community of working out together and enjoyment that you get from team sports. That’s why I decided to start HybridX.”

The club has organized morning sessions fall through spring at 8 a.m. every Friday at 404 Fitness, as well as bi-weekly group runs through the city. A typical day at HybridX consists of warmups, followed by Hyrox style circuits including a one-kilometer run, functional workout stations, rowing, sled push and sandbag lunges to be repeated eight times, aimed at pushing members past their limits.

The student-led organization has grown into more than a fitness group. SPS senior Allison Wang reflected on her experience with the club so far.



“I’ve been the only girl so far whenever I’ve gone, but they’ve all been really welcoming and encouraging,” Wang said.

Wang continued on to share how group meals and other bonding events outside the fitness settings help her integrate into the club’s community.

“The group is really diverse, including students of all different years and majors, as well as masters students,” Wang said. “The variety in the group makes for a more collaborative atmosphere.”

Beyond training, HybridX has also embraced storytelling as a way to connect with the broader campus population. Through Instagram reels, day-in-the-life videos and club meeting recap clips, the club showcases the collectiveness and camaraderie behind the workout.

Heading into its second year, HybridX is already looking forward and pushing for growth. Kim is preparing to compete in Boston in the official Hyrox competition later this month, and HybridX member and CAS junior Peter Mandery recently raced at the Ironman World Championship in Nice, France. As it continues to grow, HybridX hopes to welcome more members into its fitness community and make competitions a regular event on its calendar.

The philosophy of pushing past your limits stretches beyond the gym. For Kim, it reflects the challenges of college life, whether it’s balancing academics, work or personal life.

“HybridX is about becoming the best version of yourself,” Kim said. “Not only physically, but academically and professionally as well.”

