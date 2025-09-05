Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Sparks suffered an 86-75 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday.

Dearica Hamby’s 21-point effort was not enough to help the Sparks overcome a high-scoring night from the Dream, in which five players scored in double figures. Sparks forward Cameron Brink was limited to a disappointing three points — her lowest total since her scoreless night against the Washington Mystics last month — which significantly hurt the team’s chances of making the WNBA playoffs.

After trading Li Yueru for superstar Kelsey Plum in January, the Sparks appeared headed in the right direction. To avoid another subpar season, Los Angeles needs to finish in the top eight of the WNBA to qualify for the postseason, but the odds are slim. Currently, the team sits two wins behind the Indiana Fever, who occupy eighth. Five teams have already qualified for the playoffs, leaving three spots to be claimed.

“​​Los Angeles is competing really hard right now; they want that last playoff spot,” Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko said after the game. “It was really nice for us to be able to get the win.”

The Sparks will face the Dream on Friday at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta in a rematch Los Angeles can’t afford to lose.

London

Tottenham Hotspur announced Thursday morning that Daniel Levy, the club’s executive chairman of 24 years, will be stepping down with immediate effect.

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years,” Levy said. “It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”



The change follows the appointment of current CEO Vinai Venkatesham in April. The team also saw the arrival of Thomas Frank, men’s team head coach, and Martin Ho, women’s team head coach, earlier this summer.

Last season, Levy sacked previous team manager Ange Postecoglou after the team finished 17th in the Premier League, one place above the relegation zone. Postecoglou had also led Tottenham to its first major trophy in 17 years, defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final in May.

The lack of silverware led fans to protest Levy in January, holding up signs such as “24 years, 16 managers, 1 trophy — time for change” in a home defeat to Leicester City.

Despite domestic shortcomings, Levy ensured constant Spurs presence in European competition, qualifying for one of UEFA’s three knockout tournaments in 18 of his 20 seasons. Levy also oversaw the switch from White Hart Lane, the team’s previous home ground, to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Soccer finance expert Kieran Maguire lauded the move, proclaiming Spurs as “the most profitable club in Premier League history.”

Washington, D.C.

With the odds stacked against them, the Washington Nationals swept the Miami Marlins in a three-game series from Monday to Wednesday at Nationals Park.

Entering the series with an eight-game losing streak, Washington interim manager Miguel Cairo called on two rookies to deliver in Game 1 of the series. Pitcher Andrew Alvarez started on the mound, while C.J. Stubbs started behind the plate — both making their MLB debuts. Alvarez threw an impressive five scoreless innings, becoming the first pitcher in franchise history to do so and leading the team to a 2-0 victory.

“I was having chills because I was excited for them,” Cairo said after the game. “That’s their first time in the big leagues, and one was catching the other.”

Washington followed up its first victory with two more, winning 5-2 on Tuesday and 10-5 on Wednesday, when 25-year-old shortstop Nasim Nuñez faced his former squad and hit his first two career homers.

The Nationals will face a strong Chicago Cubs on Friday as the team looks to lift itself off the bottom spot in the National League East.

