NYU Softball team gears up for an exciting season ahead

After finishing last season with a tough 8-28 record, NYU Softball is back on the field for the 2025 season. Eager to turn its record around, the Violets look to strengthen the team with a fresh coaching approach.

The team starts the 2025 season on March 7 and is ready to showcase the hard work the players put in during the off season. With a new coaching staff, the players have focused on team bonding and personal development. The Violets are ready to compete with confidence this year.

Nicole Bellini, the newly appointed interim head coach, has taken over from Now-Allah James, who had been coaching the Violets since the team was established in the 2014-15 season. But Bellini is not new to the team — she has been the assistant coach since October 2022.

The team has also added a new assistant coach, Victoria Zatko, whose main focus is coaching the team’s catchers. Prior to coaching the Violets, Zatko played Division I softball at Long Island University-Brooklyn, bringing a higher level of competitiveness to the team.

“Coach Victoria has really meshed well with our coaching staff,” sophomore Karleigh Kluever, the team’s leading pitcher, told WSN. “Her new insights into her positions due to her background and experience are appreciated.”

Players say they are excited to have a fresh start with the addition to the coaching staff and some revamped approaches to preparing for games. This has allowed the Violets to get into a good head space as they gear up for the new season.

Bellini is taking a holistic approach to workouts. During practice, she has incorporated conditioning workouts and individual coaching sessions into the Violets’ routine. With this one-on-one coaching, Bellini is better able to critique and assist players.

With the new changes to practice structure, senior Olivia De Hesselle, one of the team’s outfielders, believes that the girls are set up to feel more confident, which will eventually lead to “the most successful season.”

De Hesselle is excited to see how Bellini’s new addition of meetings with athletic nutritionist Amy Stephens and mental performance coach Ari Miller can help optimize performance levels throughout the season.

“Stephens did a field trip [to a grocery store] and we went through all the aisles, explaining which foods are good before a game, in between games and what’s good on a rest day,” De Hesselle said.

With Stephens’ guidance, the team has been mindful of their protein, electrolytes and sodium intake, ensuring they are fueling properly before practices and games.

Miller’s mental performance coaching is aimed at addressing negative self-talk and coming up with statements that change the way the team thinks. Either after a tough practice or potential loss, Miller has encouraged the girls to channel their energy into opportunities for growth.

The team boasts a young roster, and the upperclassmen are aiming to give the newer players more responsibility. Marina Egbert, senior and starting pitcher, emphasizes that the team is focused on being competitive, not only in game results, but in every aspect of their preparation.

Success means a combination of heightened focus and building stronger bonds. Egbert told WSN that getting those young girls to feel confident enough in their positions and roles to teach the sophomores leadership would be the greatest accomplishment.

As the 2025 season approaches, the softball team is more determined than ever to have a successful season on and off the field. With a new coaching approach, a renewed sense of team spirit and a focus on both physical and mental preparation, the Violets are ready to play with confidence.

“I do think the more culture changes, the more that we’ll just happen to win,” De Hesselle said.

Whether it’s winning a championship, improving teamwork or simply playing with more confidence, the team is ready to take on the season. It’s encouraging small victories, like increasing electrolyte intake during games, improving batting averages and showing great sportsmanship to build momentum and keep morale high.

The Violets will play Mary Washington University on Friday, entering the game with reinvented confidence, a commitment to hard work and a fresh outlook on the game.

