NYU Cancels Athletics for the Spring Season

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Presidents of the UAA have voted to cancel the rest of the spring sports season.

On Friday, March 13, in accordance with University President Andrew Hamilton and the other University Athletics Association Presidents, NYU Athletics has officially canceled the remainder of its season’s sports seasons for Intercollegiate Varsity Athletics due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

This decision was made after National Collegiate Athletic Association President Mark Emmert and its Board of Governors released a statement on Thursday, March 12, canceling the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournament in addition to the remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

According to the UAA Presidents Council, “the decision has been made in accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses and to avoid unnecessary travel in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. The unique in-conference travel schedules of UAA teams has raised concerns regarding the potential exposure of student-athletes, coaches, and staff traveling to away contests as well as the potential for becoming vectors of the illness upon return to their campus communities.”

In addition to the cancelation of the Intercollegiate Varsity Athletics, NYU Club and Intramural Sports as well as Recreation Courses have been canceled for the remainder of the spring season until further notice.

NYU already closed athletic facilities at the Palladium Athletic Facility, Brooklyn Athletic Facility and NYU 404 Fitness on Thursday, March 12 and will remain closed until further notice.

Despite the spread of the coronavirus, NYU Director of Athletics Christopher Bledsoe confirmed that all NYU athletic teams who were traveling for competitions are making their way home.

“Please know that all teams that were traveling for competitions have returned to campus or are in transit back to NYU,” Bledsoe said in email to WSN.

