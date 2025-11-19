Staff Recs: Sports media

Whether you’re still reeling from the Toronto Blue Jays’ World Series loss or spend your free time anxiously refreshing the NFL playoff standings, you might be looking for an escape from the stress of your favorite teams’ seasons. Luckily, WSN has compiled some of our picks for sports media that help us remember — or discover — our love for the game.

“Rocky” (1976)

If you grew up in my household, chances are you’ve heard my dad quote lines from “Rocky” for just about every situation. It might seem like a basic pick, but you really can’t go wrong with this underdog classic. There’s something so powerful about watching Rocky train so hard only to lose in the end — it’s raw, real and somehow still inspiring. Beyond the story itself, the movie holds a special kind of nostalgia for me. Just seeing the poster takes me back to Sunday nights on the couch with my dad, pretending I wanted to watch something else, even though I secretly loved every minute of it.

— Emily Barbire, Deputy Sports Editor

“Tour de France: Unchained” (2023-2025)

Never thought I would become a die-hard cycling fan, but after watching the captivating and suspenseful TV series, I’m hooked. Seeing first-hand how countless athletes struggle up climbs at blistering speeds continually lures me in. I’m happy to embrace my cycling passion…from the safety and comfort of my couch. While rushed at times, by the end of the series you’ll be able to name key riders and notable stages. Forget about “Love Island” or “The Kardashians” — the drama concocted from this riveting three-season series is enough to keep your head spinning and jaw dropping for a lifetime.

— Isabella Bickenbach, Staff Writer

“Haikyu!!” (2014)

I’m sorry to everyone I annoyed in 2020 about my obsession with volleyball anime “Haikyu!!” Centered on polar opposite teammates Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama, the series explores player dynamics both within the Karasuno High School team and against a host of rival schools. If you’re like me and your volleyball knowledge is limited to your high school gym class, the fast-paced environment in “Haikyu!!” and often frenetic depiction of the game keeps you engaged throughout four seasons of matches. Even if you’re anime-averse or are scared of the fandom’s shippers, stick with it, because “Haikyu!!” is a gem of a show. It’s chock-full of heartwarming on and off-court moments, hilarious characters and surprisingly positive teen male friendships. Give it a chance, and you’ll have a favorite team in no time.

— Dani Biondi, Arts Editor

“Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

As an Arts desk truther, I must admit that getting me to care about sports is an uphill battle. However, Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2022 novel about Carrie Soto, a fictional record-breaking tennis player, had me hooked from the beginning. Reid masterfully made understanding the sport accessible and engaging — she brilliantly sets up Carrie’s return to the court after coming out of retirement, creating a level of tension so high it’s impossible to resist turning the page to see if she won the match. Carrie’s story of relentless determination will speak to anyone who has ever found themselves aiming so high they forget why their goal matters to them in the first place.

— Skylar Boilard, Performing Arts Editor

“Free Solo” (2018)

“Free Solo” is a documentary that follows rock climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite’s 3,000-foot El Capitan – a feat that means climbing without ropes, harnesses or any safety equipment. So gripping my palms were sweating throughout, the film is simple: Honnold, his chalk and his fearless mentality. Directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi assembled a team of elite climbers, who are also skilled cinematographers, that spent two years rehearsing their movements and other logistics to ensure they would not interfere with Honnold’s climb. The end result is truly breathtaking as it displays the immense resilience, ambition and capability of the human body.

— Ivy Chan, Photo Editor

“Rush” (2013)

Reject modernity, embrace tradition. You’ve probably heard about “F1 the Movie” over the summer, but I raise you one better: “Rush.” This fictional film takes you to Formula 1’s 25th and 26th seasons, and highlights the dangerous conditions drivers face. Costars Daniel Brühl and Chris Hemsworth, portraying racing legends Niki Lauda and James Hunt, are perfect contrasts of one another. Lauda himself helped in the production of the film, and appears towards the end of the film in a voiceover and in archival footage with Hunt. “Rush” is a must-watch for any lover of motorsport, and I’d consider it to be one of the greatest sports films of all time.

— Sherry Chen, Staff Writer

“A League of Their Own” (2022)

As a member of the Sports desk, I probably shouldn’t admit that I just started watching baseball this year. Long before that, however, I fell in love with the TV series remake of the 1992 film “A League of Their Own.” The show, which feels like a love letter to queer women in sports, follows the Rockford Peaches, a World War II-era women’s baseball team. The two leads, Carson, played by co-creator Abbi Jacobson, and Max (Chanté Adams), drew me in from the pilot episode, and I still find comfort in the representation the story explored and how much care it was written with. The show deserved so much better than the cancellation it got — despite a previously announced renewal — and I’m holding out hope for a proper conclusion to this day.

— Kiran Komanduri, Deputy Sports Editor

“The Sandlot” (1993)

“The Sandlot” feels like 1986’s “Stand By Me,” but with baseball. Following a group of kids whose simple summer days turn chaotic after a bad decision on the field, what starts as an ordinary game spirals into a problem they’re completely unprepared to handle. The movie captures the feel of long, aimless summers, neighborhood friendships and the kind of trouble only kids can find. It’s funny, sincere and grounded in a real love of baseball. Even with its light tone, it understands why the sport sticks with people — not for the stats, but for the memories. It shows exactly why baseball remains America’s pastime.

— Matthew Singh, Deputy Sports Editor

