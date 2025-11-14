Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Sydney

Los Angeles

In a continuation of the City of Pasadena’s lawsuit against UCLA for its plans to move home football games out of the Rose Bowl stadium, the city and the Rose Bowl Operating Co. request for a temporary restraining order has been denied by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

The request, filed on Monday, argued that “UCLA has confirmed its imminent departure, severely destabilizing Plaintiffs’ core operations,” according to the filing. If granted, the motion would have temporarily suspended UCLA from beginning negotiations with SoFi Stadium to move its operations to the venue.

After a hearing on Wednesday, the emergency order was denied because Pasadena failed to show imminent harm needed for a temporary restraining order, according to Sportico. UCLA, the City of Pasadena and Rose Bowl Operating Co. will proceed to discovery after the preliminary injunction motion.

Representatives from UCLA and the city continue to dispute over scheduling and financial concerns regarding the university’s potential move away from the stadium. Nima Mohebbi, the Rose Bowl Operating Co.’s lawyer, claimed the movie would pose a significant disruption to the stadium’s yearly schedule.

“If we wait till March or September, the train is already way past the station,” Mohebbi told The Athletic.

In the meantime, UCLA is free to continue preliminary discussions with SoFi Stadium without violating the lease agreement.

Madrid

This week, the NFL will cap off its slate of international games with a matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders on Nov. 16, in Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Ahead of the game, the venue underwent a rebrand, including new banners, a redesigned corporate logo and a simplified name, “Bernabéu.” The branding will be used for global events, though the original stadium name will stand for its traditional soccer games.

The game marks the NFL’s first in the country and is igniting interest in American football among Spanish teams. The visiting teams have spurred this initiative on, with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn sporting a Madrid Bravos jersey in a Wednesday press conference. The Spanish team formed in 2023 and has seen rising attendance numbers year after year.

Bravos owner and general manager Jaime Martín spoke to the Associated Press about his hopes for the NFL’s impact on Spain’s American football culture.

“With Spain in the NFL map, more people are going to be talking about American football, and when people talk about American football in Spain, they will also talk about the Bravos and the local teams,” Martín said.

Sydney

The South Sydney Rabbitohs announced Thursday that rugby player Johannes Logan died by suicide earlier in the week.

Logan was just 19 at the time of his death. He attended St Joseph’s College in Hunters Hill, where he was also a standout performer in the water polo and swim teams.

As a member of the Rabbitohs pathways program, Logan was a talented rugby player considered as a strong candidate for the National Rugby League. CEO Blake Solly broke the news to his Rabbitohs teammates on Tuesday morning.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to support Logan’s family and was quickly overwhelmed with donations, surpassing its $25,000 goal in just two days. The fund closed after over $73,000 was donated to the Logan family.

“Johannes, who came from Orange in central west New South Wales, was a much-loved member of the Rabbitohs, willing to support his teammates and the Club on and off the field,” a statement from his team reads.

Contact Kiran Komanduri at [email protected].