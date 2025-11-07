Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, the U.K. and Washington, D.C.

Australia

On Oct. 30, 17-year-old cricket player Ben Austin died after being struck in the neck with a ball during practice in Melbourne.

Austin was training at the Wally Tew Reserve nets when he was hit by a ball delivered from a “wanger,” a ball-throwing device. He was wearing a helmet but not a stem guard, which protects the neck. Teammates rushed to his aid before he was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.

“He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life,” father Jace Austin said in a statement on behalf of the family. “We will cherish Ben forever.”

The tragedy prompted an outpouring of support from the Australian cricket community, with tributes appearing across the country, including one at the Wally Tew Reserve nets.

“Cricket is a sport that brings people together and brings communities together. It’s also one that feels very deeply,” Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird said to ABC News. “Clearly, there are things we have to learn from this, but right now we are concerned about the family and trying to support them in every way.”

Match officials and players held a moment of silence before the Twenty20 International between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, while players in the Women’s Cricket World Cup wore black armbands in Austin’s memory. Encouraged by the Austin family, the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club also started the ‘Bats Out for Benny’ campaign, urging families to place cricket bats outside their homes in his honor.

“It makes you so proud to realise how connected the cricket community is and how much we look after each other,” Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins said to ESPN. “But it’s a shame that it’s these moments that remind you of that very fact,”

On Nov. 4, soccer legend David Beckham was knighted by King Charles III for his achievements on the field and his extensive charity work.

“People know how patriotic I am — I love my country. I’ve always said how important the monarchy is to my family,” Beckham told the BBC. “I’m lucky enough to have travelled around the world and all people want to talk to me about is our monarchy. It makes me proud.”

Best known for his storied career with Manchester United and the English national team, Beckham has dedicated much of his life to philanthropy. He has worked with UNICEF to support children in need worldwide and partnered with the king to promote careers in horticulture — the production and marketing of high-value crops.

Beckham has long been recognized for his contributions, having been appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2003. He was first nominated to receive knighthood in 2011 but did not receive the honor until this past June.

He will now be formally addressed as Sir David Beckham, while his wife, Victoria Beckham, will be known as Lady Beckham.

“You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir David Beckham!” Victoria said in a post to Instagram. “What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you.”

This week, FIFA announced that it will be awarding the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize during the World Cup draw in Washington, D.C.

The new annual award will honor individuals or groups who have made significant contributions towards peace. Combined with the expected audience of about 1 billion viewers and the idea that the football organization stands for peace, FIFA President Gianni Infantino felt this was the perfect place to recognize such efforts.

“In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognize the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace,” Infantino said.

The announcement sparked speculation that the first recipient may be President Donald Trump — a close friend of Infantino’s —who publicly expressed frustration last month about being passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I’m really lucky. I have a great relationship with President Trump, who I consider really a close friend,” Infantino said. “Of course, he’s been very, very helpful in everything we do for the World Cup. … He has such an incredible energy and this is something that I really admire. He does things. He does what he says. He says what he thinks. He says, actually, what many people think as well, but maybe don’t dare to say. And that’s why he’s so successful.”

Despite his praise for Trump, Infantino would not disclose who would be receiving the first FIFA Peace Prize, which is set to be awarded on Dec. 5.

