SPONSORED: Winter break escape: A road trip from NYC to Washington, D.C.

So it’s winter break. Finals are finally over, the city feels weirdly quiet and you’ve scrolled through every streaming service known to humankind. You could spend another week rotating between your bed and the couch… or you could actually go somewhere.

Here’s a crazy thought: Hop in a car and head south to Washington, D.C.

Before you roll your eyes — no, it’s not that far. It’s about four hours if traffic’s decent (so, six). But it’s worth it. D.C. in the winter is beautiful, its museums are warm, and the food scene? Seriously underrated.

Let’s map it out.

Why D.C. is a solid move

It’s the perfect distance. Far enough to feel like a real trip, close enough that you don’t need a passport or a trust fund.

And D.C. is more than monuments and politics. Think cozy coffee shops, rooftop igloos, vintage bookstores and art galleries that don’t charge $25 to enter.

You can wander around Georgetown, visit the Smithsonian museums for free or ice skate by the National Gallery. Plus, D.C. actually has seasons – so if you miss snow that doesn’t instantly turn gray, you might find it there.

Want a full game plan? Check out this 2-day guide from Drivo for everything worth seeing in Washington.

The road trip vibe

If you’ve ever tried to leave the city for a long weekend, you know the drill. The first hour is just you trying to escape the Lincoln Tunnel vortex. After that, though, it’s smooth(ish) sailing.

Here’s what to pack for sanity and survival:

Things you’ll regret forgetting:

Portable charger (obviously)

Snacks that don’t melt or spill

Real shoes – not just UGGs

A solid playlist that everyone can agree on (good luck)

Patience, if you’re traveling with your roommates

Also, layer up. The weather can swing from “cozy scarf aesthetic” to “arctic blast” in five minutes.

Getting there in style

Sure, you could cram four people and three duffel bags into a compact car, but why suffer?

Need room for bags, snacks and your winter jacket that doubles as a blanket? Rent an SUV in NYC and ride to D.C. in actual comfort.

Because obviously, we’re not walking to D.C.

SUVs are perfect for this kind of trip — enough space for friends, luggage and that one person who insists on bringing their entire skincare shelf. Bonus: If it snows, you’ll actually make it there.

Top 5 stops between NYC and D.C.

If you’re taking your time (and you should), here are a few fun pit stops to make the ride part of the adventure:

Princeton, NJ: Grab coffee and pretend you’re in “Gilmore Girls.” Philadelphia, PA: Cheesesteak break. You’ve earned it. Baltimore, MD: The waterfront is cute, and the aquarium’s legit. Silver Spring, MD: Great for a snack stop before the final stretch. Random Wawa: You’ll see one. You’ll go in. It’s inevitable.

What to do when you get there

D.C. hits different in winter. You can actually see the Lincoln Memorial without elbowing a thousand tourists.

Here are a few musts:

National Gallery of Art: Free, warm, and full of masterpieces you'll pretend to recognize.

Union Market: A foodie paradise. Come hungry.

Georgetown Waterfront: The lights at night are magic.

Eastern Market: Vintage finds, local art, and strong coffee.

The Wharf: Great for photos, better for hot chocolate.

Want a ready-made itinerary so you don’t have to plan a thing? Again, check out that Drivo weekend guide – it’s got all the details and zero stress.

Make it social

Road trips are basically group therapy with better snacks. Grab your roommates or that one friend who always brings the good camera. Split gas, rotate driving and build a shared playlist that’s at least 20% singalongs.

If you’re feeling extra, make it a content trip. You’ll get those moody “fog over the Potomac” shots for Instagram and an excuse to post something other than finals-week chaos.

The budget part

Let’s be real. We’re students. Money matters.

Here’s the good news:

Gas split four ways is cheaper than two Uber rides uptown.

Most D.C. museums are free.

Street parking exists if you’re brave (and lucky).

Food is solid and not NYC-level overpriced.

Plus, if you rent an SUV and share the cost, it’s totally doable. You’ll spend less than a weekend staycation in Manhattan.

Final nudge

So here’s the move: grab your crew, pack some snacks, rent a comfy car, and head south. It’s a mini escape that feels bigger than it is. You’ll get new scenery, good food and a break from campus gray.