After Two Year Pause, THE VAGRANT TRILOGY Begins Performances More Relevant Than Before

In early March 2020, the company of THE VAGRANT TRILOGY was preparing for their first performance at The Public Theater, which was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17. Playwright Mona Mansour had been working on the trilogy for over a decade at this point; originating at The Public, the three different parts were produced separately around the country with the world premiere of all three together at Mosaic Theater in 2018. And in 2020, they were excited to finally bring back the full trilogy to where it had started. Then the email went out on Thursday, March 12… COVID-19 has postponed the show.

Originally, as with all other things during the early days of COVID, the pause was to be a month. Which led to several months. Then a year. And then another. And now, finally, on April 8, 2022, THE VAGRANT TRILOGY will make its Public Theater debut.

In years that the theater remained dark, the set stood still in the theater space along with dusty worktables, abandoned notebooks, and empty mugs. The ghost light still glowed as a homing beacon for the company upon their return, and the cast and crew from 2020 once again fill the theater to breathe life back into the trilogy and complete the work that they started.

One could say THE VAGRANT TRILOGY would be more poignant now than it would have been two years ago. The pandemic stopped travel – stranding many from their homelands and separating loved ones, especially in times of need. With daily images of refugees around the world, “displacement” is no longer a word in a script or in a book, but something that is seen and felt every day. Despite THE VAGRANT TRILOGY beginning in 1967, the displacement Adham and his family go through is still a lived reality that refugees continue to experience to this very day.

THE VAGRANT TRILOGY is in performances at The Public Theater from April 8 to May 15. Tickets are currently on sale and can be accessed at publictheater.org, through the phone at 212.967.7555, and in person at the box office at 425 Lafayette St. Students are able to access $30 tickets with a valid student ID at the box office and through the phone. More information about the show at publictheater.org/vagrant.