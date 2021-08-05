Sponsored by Dumbo Moving & Storage: Moving to college is always exciting but can also be overwhelming if you’re unprepared. To make the transition smooth, follow these simple tips from professional movers. Carry on reading to learn about college moving: 10 tips to follow.

College Moving: 10 Tips to Follow

1. Get informed

Go through the Housing and Residence Life Guidelines to figure out the details about your college. Your college should provide details like when to check-in, where to park, where to get assistance, etc.

2. Make a selection

Before you pack for moving, go through your things and sort them out. You should figure out what goes with you to college and what stays home. Less is more when it comes to college moving, so try to pack as light as possible, as most dorm rooms are small and too crowded.

3. Arrange for services

Before you move into an apartment or a dorm room, don’t forget that you’ll need the Internet, cable, phone, etc. Make sure to get the necessary services in order when you’re moving to college.

4. Avoid the rush

Most people move over the weekend and you can avoid the rush by moving midweek instead. It will make it much easier to move furniture and moving boxes if you’re not in the middle of a crowd.

5. Pack smart

When you’re moving to college, it’s a good idea to pack like a pro and make the least amount of trips possible. Besides only bringing essential things, you can also use a nesting method and pack smaller items inside bigger items – just like Russian nesting dolls.

6. Skip impulsive shopping

Once you arrive at your new address, you’ll have the urge to buy all the missing things, but you should resist shopping the right way. You may end up with things you don’t actually need, so it’s a better idea to wait for your roommate and do shopping together so you could split the bill and figure out what’s really necessary.

7. Get helpers

Moving on your own is rarely pleasant, so ask friends and family to help you out. Besides helping with heavy furniture and moving boxes, they’ll also help you deal with a potentially stressful moving day. Pay them back by ordering pizza and drinks to show your appreciation and make a few more memories together.

8. Ask for discounts

Don’t be shy to ask for student discounts. Check out grocery stores, restaurants, public transportation, etc.

9. Big furniture first

Although small details will make your room feel personal, leave decorating for the end and place bigger pieces of furniture first. Once the room has all the basic things together, it will allow for a smooth flow and final touches.

10. Make a layout

Most dorm rooms are quite small, so being practical is very helpful. Make a layout to find the best option – you can use pen and paper to draw a layout or download one of the free apps for easy organizing.

Separating from your family, friends, and hometown can be a very stressful and frightening experience.