Off Topic: The teenage gambling epidemic needs an intervention

In a 2024 survey performed in the United States, 60 to 80% of respondents reported that they had gambled in the past year. That’s around two-thirds of this demographic that has willingly put their hard-earned money on the line for a chance, just a sliver of a chance, to win it big. Even more disturbing, this survey wasn’t performed on adults — it was done on high schoolers.

The teenage gambling epidemic is quietly becoming one of the most serious issues facing kids and parents alike. Major betting, streaming and gaming companies employ various tactics to exploit their youngest and most impressionable audiences — these companies turn cognitive vulnerability into profit, and eventually, addiction. We cannot allow corporations to profit from children’s vulnerability; lawmakers and the public must step in now before gambling companies turn the current generation of teens into gambling addicts.

For many young adults, their introduction to gamified chance-based rewards was not gambling in the way we know it: Loot boxes are the new gateway drug for young adults to get into gambling. Most modern games include some type of loot box system, where players convert real money into proprietary digital currencies, like V-Bucks or Robux, to buy randomized packs of items. These services are essentially digital slot machines that game developers can artificially manipulate to keep players from getting what they want, thus encouraging them to come back when they have more money.

These gaming companies have copied the casino model and used those same tactics to turn a profit from impressionable children: Players exchange real money for in-game tokens for the chance of winning a prize, get hooked on the dopamine of luck-based gaming and the possibility that spending more will lead them to victory, and eventually end up adopting addictive habits while the corporations reap in mass profits.

This can have serious repercussions for these children, as loot box purchases that simulate gambling behavior amongst teens have a high possibility of leading to gambling problems later. While countries like Australia have implemented regulations on loot boxes — and the European Union has indicated their intent to fully ban them — for the most part, there’s no strong regulations on games with loot box systems to protect their underage population from being exposed to addictive gambling practices.

While digital gambling for kids starts with loot boxes, it certainly doesn’t end with them. Stemming from the 2018 Supreme Court decision in Murphy v. NCAA, which essentially legalized betting on sports, sports gambling has become one of the most direct pipelines leading teens into gambling addictions. These ad campaigns — which are regularly shown during ad breaks of sports matches — create feelings of excitement, belonging and fear of missing out, making teens even more susceptible. With marketing that blurs the line between fandom and gambling, and countless ways to bypass age restrictions, young people are increasingly likely to start betting, develop addictions, fall into debt and suffer serious mental health consequences.

Research shows that early exposure to sports betting can increase the risk of gambling addiction. From there, the slew of compulsive gambling behaviors compound into problems that can follow teens into adulthood, devastating their finances and relationships alike. Nearly 30% of adult sports bettors admit to going into debt because of gambling; so what does that mean for adolescents whose prefrontal cortices are still developing?

In a generation raised on streamers, YouTubers and social media influencers, gambling companies have found a new way to reach young audiences. Cryptocurrency gambling websites paid Twitch streamers like Adin Ross millions of dollars to play their games on stream as a sponsorship, fully aware that many of their viewers are underage. Knowing that a large percentage of these viewers were influenceable, they exploited fans’ trust and admiration for these creators to turn entertainment into profit — a profit made at the expense of children’s well-being and familial finances.

Following an outcry from streamers and viewers alike about the predation of these streams, Twitch banned unlicensed gambling streams from its site to protect its underage audience from being exposed to these campaigns, to curb this predatory marketing. Yet that victory was only one battle in a much larger war: Influencer ads are only one vessel of many that these gambling apps are using to reach kids, and many sites like Kick still allow gambling streams on their platform.

Every day, underage users scroll through social media, play games and watch livestreams that normalize addictive spending and reward-chasing behavior. We need to spread awareness of the addictive dangers of online gambling just as we do with alcohol or drugs, demand transparency from gambling and gaming companies about how they will actively keep minors off their platform, and support petitions, legislators and advocacy groups fighting to keep kids safe.

We must keep minors at a healthy distance from engaging in betting until their brains are developed, or risk jeopardizing their attention span and mental capacity. Working to keep children away from addictive habits until their brains are more developed is the best way to prevent early-onset addiction.

