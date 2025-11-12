Off Topic: The First Amendment stops at the Pentagon’s gates

Late September, the Pentagon announced that reporters within its press association must sign a pledge restricting them from publishing news about the organization unless Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth pre-approved the content, even if the information is unclassified. Journalists were threatened with losing their credentials if they did not agree to these terms by Oct. 15, and a host of news outlets stood together to reject the requesting response. Upon the deadline, around 50 journalists turned in their badges and walked out of the Pentagon building.

Many have criticized the Trump administration for its undemocratic approach to free speech, and they are right to do so. But this policy is its most direct breach of the First Amendment so far, imposing limitations on the agency of the press and journalists’ ability to publish news unobstructed by the government. The Freedom Forum Vice President Kevin Goldberg said in a report that while Democratic and Republican attempts to shape news coverage are an age-old practice and don’t directly violate the First Amendment, an official policy dictating press rules like these is an entirely new story.

“We’re not talking about information that violates the law here,” Goldberg said. “Reporters have the right to ask questions and request information and request explanations about unclassified information.”

Prior to its new policy, the Pentagon Press Association consisted of journalists across the political spectrum. But because of these restrictions, many publications unwilling to bend the knee to President Donald Trump — including the New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and even the famously pro-Trump Fox News — have retracted from the Pentagon’s press corp. What remains are extremely conservative outlets, such as The Gateway Pundit and The National Pulse, to parrot the Pentagon’s talking points with the aim of making the United States look better.

Under these rules, media we consume about the Pentagon from here on out will be censored and biased to sensationalize the United States’ goals and accomplishments. State-controlled press, or an environment where the press can’t operate unobstructed, is a key feature of an authoritarian regime. Important stories are altered by sources with an agenda, releasing doctored information to the public to paint a false image of those in power.

The American government has increasingly mirrored tactics used by autocratic governments, with this direct breach of the First Amendment being one of the most flagrant examples so far. Under Trump, the authoritarian tactic of control over the press has become institutionalized. By dictating what the press can report on and forcing his critics out through coercion or outrage, the president has shaped the mainstream ecosystem of what could publicly be said about his government and policies.

Under Trump, America’s press freedom ranking has fallen from satisfactory to problematic. Reporters Without Borders, the international watchdog organization behind the ranking, largely attributed this to Trump’s wide cuts to public broadcasters such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe. That’s not to mention the corporations who actively court Trump’s favor by preemptively acting to silence his critics, as we’ve seen in the case of Jimmy Kimmel’s brief suspension. This blatantly corrupt attempt to spin the narrative is incredibly abnormal behavior for a democracy, nonetheless the supposed land of the free.

The brave journalists who resigned stood up to not only the new Pentagon policy, but the authoritarian undercurrent that’s slowly being drip fed to us — without access to the truth, Democratic societies can never adequately hold their leaders to be responsible.

Trump supports the new press approval process on the basis that he finds the press to be “very disruptive.” The press is meant to be disruptive, and it’s for this reason that even former presidents lambasted by the media still consider it indispensable. It is meant to disturb people into action and offer different perspectives from the party line, especially one presented to us by the government. A democracy without journalistic integrity, one that consists of canned perspectives and predetermined news reports — the very one taking shape today — is not a democracy at all.

