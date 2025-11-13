Off Topic: #SkinnyTok is anything but healthy

Content Warning: this article contains mention of eating disorders.

Fad diets and problematic beauty standards have long been pervasive within our society. However, with the dawn of the internet and quickly developing social media platforms, these insidious groups take on a life of their own. While it markets itself as revolutionary path to confidence, #SkinnyTok is just a rebrand of the many online subcultures that have come before it.

#SkinnyTok is not only a viral hashtag used to promote disordered eating habits, but also a community of influencers and internet personalities who have built a brand around their appearance. Many have said the community is a revitalization of “thinspo” trends that peaked in the early 2010s on platforms like Tumblr, Instagram and Pinterest, where innocent-looking pictures of outfits and clothes intentionally accentuated the thinness of the body wearing them. Claiming that it promotes a healthy lifestyle, #SkinnyTok uses shame-based approaches and romanticizes thinness disguised as motivation.

Influencers like Liv Schmidt, Sonya Sedaghatmehr and Alexandra Peirce are just a few names that dominate the #SkinnyTok subculture. Pushing intense vocal fry and bad advice, such as walking up to 40,000 steps a day, the majority of those who head this movement have no formal education or training in dietetics or nutrition.

On the surface, Schmidt’s mission isn’t entirely problematic: She claims she wants women to feel confident in their own bodies and in control of their eating habits. However, the more content you watch, it becomes clear just how judgmental, condescending and controlling her brand actually is. She’s bragged about fitting into children’s clothing — saying, “Being skinny isn’t a privilege, it’s a priority” — and even monetized her habits by creating “the skinni société,” a forum where users sign an NDA and pay a monthly $20 fee to engage with others about their own restriction journeys. Her content no longer seems to be about encouraging autonomy but more about normalizing dangerous habits for young women.

Research shows that bullying, shaming or guilting individuals to lose weight usually fails, and can actually cause weight gain and further stigmatize activity out of fear of judgement. Additionally, tools gleaned from creators like these veer toward eating disorder territory: Obsessive calorie counting, food restriction and limiting diets creates unnecessary anxiety around food, which has a detrimental effect on people’s mental and physical well-being. Extreme restriction or removal of entire food groups — unless recommended by a healthcare provider — can lead to slow or irregular heartbeats, weakened bone density, hair loss and irregular periods. Body dysmorphia and increased anxiety are just some of the psychological effects of disordered eating, and this broader push for an unattainable body standard in general.

It’s clear that the focus of #SkinnyTok is not to promote healthy lifestyles or balanced and holistic diets, but rather to encourage viewers to take extreme measures to be as skinny as possible. It turns into a literal hunger game of who can be the smallest. Schmidt’s advice was deemed so extreme, her account was banned from TikTok. What drives these influencers and their viewers is not maintaining a healthy body for longevity’s sake, but about fitting into an unreachable standard in the name of beauty.

The majority of influencers who dominate on #SkinnyTok are also upper-class white women. Genetics, socioeconomic status and race are just some of the uncontrollable factors that influence an individual’s body and weight. The fundamental underpinnings of #SkinnyTok — and similarly strict diet cultures — are problematic, and rooted in a history of misogyny and white supremacy. Traditional beauty standards prioritize thin, dainty and pale women, and modern ads and runways confirm the return of this repressive “beauty is pain” archetype that alt-right groups pine for.

Students are at a unique disadvantage when it comes to falling victim to this sort of content. TikTok is dominated by college-aged users, and college can be a uniquely dangerous backdrop for developing eating disorders or problematic eating habits, perpetuated by inflammatory rhetoric such as the “freshman 15.” It’s easy to become fear-mongered into not eating enough or restricting yourself.

For those struggling with disordered eating habits, NYU offers a myriad of programs to support recovery. Similarly, NYU’s host of food-related clubs and organizations can offer a fun, refreshing and exciting perspective on food and dining culture in New York that can encourage students to explore different cuisines rather than restrict themselves. NYU’s three on-campus food pantries and Swipe It Forward meal program can also assist students facing food insecurity.

Disavowing #SkinnyTok begins with disengagement, such as unfollowing and reporting accounts or posts that teeter into dangerous territory. It also means discussing and engaging with those who defend #SkinnyTok influencers or promote the ideals that pervade it. Sometimes it’s our own friends and families who fall victim to these ideas.

I often hear peers downplaying the impact of #SkinnyTok — its advice often written off as self-help or simply a counter-cultural movement against today’s highly processed foods. Although well-intentioned, this kind of rhetoric underplays the movement’s harmful impact, which should be questioned. Ultimately, the content we consume and spread has more influence than we understand, and challenging popular ideals regarding thinness, healthy living and eating habits is a small step that can save many.

