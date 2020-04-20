Letter to the Editor: “NYU Must Compensate Its Medical Workers Fairly”

It is deeply disappointing that an “opinion piece” by one of your own editors was allowed to publish despite numerous factual inaccuracies.
Of greatest concern is that the piece makes erroneous and unsubstantiated claims that were not fact checked with reliable sources. Most disturbing are the accusations that NYU Langone staff have not been provided with life-saving personal protective equipment (PPE) during their treatment of Covid-19 patients, and that they are inadequately compensated for the work they performed. Neither statement is accurate. To be clear:
- At no point did we deny our staff appropriate PPE required for their protection – and for the protection of their patients. To suggest that our institution knowingly put our staff in harm’s way is simply not true. Like all hospitals, we have been careful to conserve PPE to ensure we will have enough to get us through this crisis. But never did an NYU Langone staff member perform tasks with inadequate or inappropriate PPE. We adhered to the CDC guidelines at all times.
- Every single patient who entered an NYU Langone in need of ventilator support received it. No patient was denied the essential care they needed.
- Despite stopping all “non-emergent” surgeries and nonessential care, we still managed to pay everyone. Unlike other institutions in the city and throughout the country, none of our employees have been furloughed or fired. Our goal continues to be to protect all of our staff.
- We believe that our entire community contributes to this enormous effort – to single out one group for monetary rewards is naïve and lacks any understanding of how hospitals deliver care.
Traditionally, “opinion pieces” are offered by independent third parties or those not affiliated with the media organization publishing it. That was not the case here. This is an editorial, plain and simple, written by one of your own editors. We interpret its content as the opinion of WSN. Hiding behind a non-endorsement disclaimer does not distance the paper from its responsibilities for the piece. To call it anything else would be disingenuous and dishonest to your readers.
We believe this “opinion piece” ironically is “FAKE NEWS” and an egregious misrepresentation that actually harms the efforts of heroic individuals working tirelessly to care for our patients. Absent your ability to confirm the accusations in the editorial, we call for a full retraction. In the face of this national crisis, to publish false claims is unconscionable and the WSN, and all those associated with it, should be ashamed.
Kenneth G. Langone
Chairmen of the Board of Trustees, NYU Langone Health
Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees, NYU
Robert I. Grossman, MD
Dean and CEO, NYU Langone Health
Steven B. Abramson, MD
Executive Vice President and Vice Dean for Education, Faculty, and Academic Affairs
NYU Langone Health
Robert J. Cerfolio, MD, MBA
Executive Vice President and Vice Dean, Chief of Hospital Operations
NYU Langone Health
Fritz François, MD, MSc, FACG
Chief Medical Officer
Professor, Department of Medicine
NYU Langone Health
Joseph Greco, MD
Senior Vice President and Chief of Hospital Operations
NYU Winthrop
Bret J. Rudy, MD
Senior Vice President and Chief of Hospital Operations
NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn
Cc: Members of the NYU Board of Trustees
I Costas Bizekis MD from day one have been provided with all the proper PPEs. I am part of a team that has performed almost 250 bronchoscopies on Covid ICU patients and have never been without proper PPEs. No patient was ever denied a ventilator. We have been very aggressive in treating each and every patient with full support of the administration.
Additionally I have witnessed Dr. Cerfolio make daily rounds in the ICUs and ask all the staff if and what they needed. Never was a request denied. I have also been tested multiple times (testing negative).
Having witnessed another Hospital, NYU Langone has been organized and effective. I would be more than happy to speak to whomever you see fit to tell the real story.
Regards
Costas Bizekis MD
This is truly disappointing to me to hear that it’s being reported that we have no ppe. This is simply just NOT TRUE! My team and I consisting of Dr Bizekis, Dr Jiang, Dr Geraci as well as others now on ICU rotation Dr Williams and Dr Chen have been on the Covid floors since the crisis started. We perform many procedures including super spreading procedures like intubations, bronchoscopies(close to 200 now) chest tubes and tracheostomies. We have never had an issue with obtaining PPE on any of the floors. We have also tested negative weekly twice now. This in my opinion is a credit to education,safe techniques and quality PPE.
This statement that we don’t have what we need is not true and is coming from someone who has not been on the front lines in the ICU’s with us and knows what is and isn’t available.
My observation from being involved early on is that staff are becoming increasingly comfortable with the care of these patients because they have take care of these patients now for sometime without getting sick. I include myself and my team in that group. This is because we have the appropriate PPE to combat this disease.
To the editor:
I would like to write to express my disappointment in the article entitled “NYU Must Compensate Its Medical Workers Fairly,” published on April 17th.
I am surprised to see such a letter in print and would call for its redaction. My experience at NYU Winthrop is that providers have never been asked to work without sufficient PPE including gowns or n95 masks. We have taken great care to support our staff throughout this crisis.
We have been able to support our patients during this crisis, including making beds and ventilators available to all patients that needed them.
We have created a support network of providers to help those in need of counseling and support services, to ensure that all of our staff that are in need of help are able to access it.
I would ask that the facts be checked prior to publishing such an article, and as a faculty at this institution am saddened to see it in print.
Nicole Adler, MD FACP FHM
Associate CMO NYU Winthrop Hospital
Assistant Professor of Medicine, NYU Grossman School of Medicine
NYU Langone Health
To the Editor,
Response Re: “NYU Must Compensate Its Medical Workers Fairly” (April 17):
As Chief Hospital Epidemiologist of the NYU Langone Health System, I can emphatically state that we have worked tirelessly to ensure all our healthcare workers have the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need during this public health crisis. Our PPE standards are in line with the CDC guidance released during the pandemic and are in place to ensure we don’t run of these critical supplies in the weeks to come. Although there is much we don’t know about Covid-19, our response has always placed the safety of our team first.
Michael
Michael Phillips MD
Chief Hospital Epidemiologist
NYU Langone Health System
Associate Director for Clinical Services
Division of Infectious Diseases and Immunology
NYU Grossman School of Medicine
I am the medical director of the first floor in Kimmel Pavilion to become a COVID ICU after the medical ICU was full. We have always had and still have appropriate PPE for ALL staff.
I should know; I personally hand out masks to staff when the nurse manager is not in her office and did so about a dozen times yesterday for new nurses and respiratory therapists brought in the help us fight COVID 19 or those who needed new masks because theirs were soiled or damaged.
Our tracheostomy and bronchoscopy teams have completed hundreds of procedures and bc we have given them appropriate PPE they are all still healthy and hard at work!
EVERY day I see staff bringing in a massive cart of gowns and masks to restock our floor and make sure to tell my whole medical team to look and see what NYU is doing for us. If there was a way to post photos on this thing I would upload it!!
To the Editor,
Response Re: “NYU Must Compensate Its Medical Workers Fairly” (April 17):
It is deeply disturbing to read such criticism of NYU Langone during this pandemic. The editor was clearly provided false and misleading information. As a member of the hospital leadership team at the Brooklyn campus, I can attest to daily rounding across all the units, engaging front line staff in discussions around their experiences, staffing, PPE, equipment and needs. We feared that misleading media reports regarding PPE shortages may alarm our staff and for this reason tried to alleviate any concerns by letting staff know that we were in fact receiving shipments daily. We reinforced the importance of PPE conservation during this pandemic and provided clear guidelines around its use. Despite the influx of very sick patients in a short period of time and our expansion of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) at record speed, we never lost sight of the value of our staff, both clinical and non-clinical, and remain grateful to them all for their heroic efforts.
Paulina
Paulina Koudellou
Vice President, Hospital Operations
Women and Children’s Services
Anesthesiology
NYU Langone Health
NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn
150 55th Street, Suite 3-03
Brooklyn, NY 11220
To the Editor:
Re: Letter to the Editor: “NYU Must Compensate Its Medical Workers Fairly.”
I must echo my colleagues’ disappointment with the WSN article published last Friday. It inaccurately represented the issues faced and response by NYU Langone Health.
Great efforts have been made to ensure that all staff have the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) during the treatment of Covid-19 patients. PPE conservation is a national issue and NYU Langone Health has addressed strategies early on in this pandemic to create a safe environment for patients and staff in accord with the CDC. The system continues to maintain adequate supplies and has engaged methods of creating safe reserves should they be necessary.
NYU Langone Health has maintained an adequate number of ventilators to address patients’ needs. Ongoing efforts by leadership has safely ensured this.
Our entire healthcare community is dedicated to patient care during both good and difficult times. The contributions everyone provides as a team benefits our patients and results in us getting through this.
Marc Adler, MD, MBA, FACP, FHCQM
Chief Medical Officer
NYU Winthrop Hospital
The article does not claim that NYU workers are not provided with PPE. Attacking a student writer for your own inability to properly parse information is the height of unprofessionalism. In light of the false accusations made in this article, which directly, and on false grounds, call into question the integrity of both WSN and its editors, this piece should be retracted and an administrative apology should be forthcoming.
To the Editor,
Response Re: “NYU Must Compensate Its Medical Workers Fairly” (April 17):
As the Director of the NYU Langone Hospitalist Program, I am in charge of a team of more than 40 physicians who have been working tirelessly on the front-line during this COVID epidemic.
I want to set the record straight.
I speak for my team that we have never – not once – been asked to care for a patient without appropriate personal protective equipment. Quite the contrary, NYU Langone Health has gone out of its way to ensure that we maintain the highest degree of safety. To assert otherwise, is simply not true.
Katherine Ardalan Hochman, MD, FHM
Associate Professor of Medicine
Associate Chair for Quality, Department of Medicine
Assistant Chief of Medicine, Tisch Hospital
Director, NYU Langone Hospital Medicine
NYU Langone Medical Center
Running a hospital presents many challenges, but nothing has been more challenging than what we are facing today with Covid-19. Our hospital ensures that every staff member has appropriate PPE, and I personally have not heard of one scenario where someone did not have protective gear. We keep in very close communication with our front-line clinical leaders, specifically to make sure everyone is safe and has the protective equipment and tools to provide excellent patient care.
With a world-class health system, comes a world-class response. I am extremely proud of NYU Langone Health’s response to this pandemic, and our resilience has never been stronger.
Jordan
Jordan A. Solop, MBA, FACHE
Vice President, Hospital Operations
NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn
NYU Langone Health
As Dean of the NYU Long Island School of Medicine, the sister medical school of Grossman School of Medicine, under New York University, I am very disturbed by the factually incorrect and misleading editorial published on Friday in your newspaper. Overseeing the medical student and Graduate Medical education program at this medical school at NYU Winthrop Hospital campus of NYU Langone Health, I have an intimate knowledge of the clinical and educational activities taking place at our medical center. The acts of clinical care being exercised by all of our caring health professionals at all levels are exemplary 24/7, and your accusation that they have been improperly provided appropriate PPE is simply not true. In addition, the accusation that the residents have not been fairly compensated for their extraordinary efforts is equally false.
In this current COVID 19 crisis, this medical center is indeed facing challenges on a number of different fronts. Suitable numbers of health providers have often been limited, and the continued increasing degree of illness in our admitted patients have required extra efforts by all individuals at all levels. The Administrative and clinical leadership at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, NYU Langone Health System, and NYU Winthrop Hospital have responded to all of the challenges with the determination to provide the best care to all patients seen, and to be sure that all providers, including residents and nurses, are provided all the PPE required to keep them safe, healthy, and out of harms way as they provide the necessary care. In my ongoing discussions with resident leaders, chief residents and those at all levels, I am constantly re-assured that this is the case.
I have also personally been responsible for placing 22 new, early graduated students into the clinical setting, and in our conversation several days ago, they re-assured me that they absolutely have sufficient PPE to complete the tasks they have been given responsibility for.
In addition to this provision of PPE for safe and complete care, the leadership of NYU Langone Health system, of which NYU Winthrop Hospital is a pivotal campus, have committed to increase the compensation for all participating residents in their enormously important work caring for COVID 19 patients. Other benefits have been offered as well, including providing hotel reimbursement to those not already being provided housing, additional counseling support, childcare support where necessary and expansion of many benefits to assist with resident needs during this difficult time.
In surveys and conversations with Medical Schools across the country led by the American Association of Medical Colleges, our house staff, students and faculty have received the same, if not more benefits than most other medical schools, and the overwhelming majority, including those states being hit critically hard by this crisis as well, have not offered “hazard pay” as referenced in the article. We are overwhelmingly proud of our house staff who are providing care as bound by the Hippocratic Oath during these extremely trying times and of our faculty who lead by example, many of whom are fulfilling roles outside of their traditional disciplines to support the care of these patients without expectation of additional opportunistic monetary gains, and at the risk of sacrificing their regular practices and revenue generating work.
As a Pediatrician for over 40 years with many years overseeing Medical Student and Resident education, I am enormously impressed with the responsiveness and caring attitude of leadership here to our most valued providers. In my numerous conversations with Deans of medical Schools across the country, and especially throughout New York State, they reflect on their respect and admiration for the efforts of NYU Langone leaders in providing the best support for their resident physicians. I share the dismay being expressed by my leadership colleagues to this factually incorrect and seriously misleading editorial, and urge that there be a retraction immediately. This misinformation is both damaging to the efforts of everyone during this crisis and detracts from the truly appreciative response that should be forthcoming every day for the leadership required to rise to successfully challenge and overcome the enormous obstacles this Covid19 crisis presents.
To the Editor:
I strongly take issue with the inaccuracies in the above opinion piece. I am the Vice President for Quality at NYU Winthrop Hospital. In that capacity my administrative oversight responsibilities include the Infection Prevention and Quality Departments.
The assertion that we are lacking necessary protective equipment, staff and ventilators is false. Our leadership team has worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of our staff and patients through strategic planning to accommodate a surge in infectious patients, careful review of staffing and through provision of necessary personal protective equipment.
To further support safety during this crisis the Quality Department and other departments have re-deployed staff to work as Safety Monitors around the clock on patient care units to provide coaching and assistance on the proper use of PPE, and serve as a resource to answer questions for caregivers during this challenging time. This program has been rolled out across the organization at all campuses. The goal of the program is to ensure the safety of all staff entering any location designated as a respiratory isolation zone. This is in addition to a team of highly qualified Infection Preventionists who are continually working with the front line to reinforce infection prevention strategies including proper use of personal protective equipment.
It is disappointing that the WSN did not clarify the facts prior to publication.
Ranekka Dean, PhD RN CIC FAPIC
Director, Infection Prevention
NYU Langone Health
NYU Winthrop Hospital
Patricia McAndrews RN
Director, Quality Management
NYU Langone Health
NYU Winthrop Hospital
Monica Santoro MS, RN
Vice President, Quality
NYU Langone Health
NYU Winthrop Hospital
To the Editor:
I am a manager in our Quality Management Department at NYU Winthrop and I am also spending some of my time on the units as a Safety Monitor. We receive daily updates and education on PPE and all happenings related to fighting the Covid-19 crisis. Part of my role as a safety monitor is to ensure that staff is properly using the PPE as intended. While we are conserving PPE by reusing as appropriate, I can speak to the fact that staff has everything they need to care for patients. I also help to stock the unit that I am on, and they absolutely have what they need.
I feel so proud to work for NYU Winthrop and for our response to this crisis. I am disappointed to read the negative article in the Washington Square News. I do not have knowledge of the other items that the author discussed, but it seems like a very negatively biased opinion.
Kristin Vinson MSN, NP-C
Manager, Quality Management
NYU Langone Health
NYU Winthrop Hospital
To the Editor:
As the Interim Vice President for Nursing at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn I have been at the front line from day one, side by side with our nurses and nursing staff. We have made sure that all of our staff are provided with the proper PPE consistently throughout, every shift and every day and night.
It is important to note that the safety of our patients and our staff here at NYU are our first and most important priority always! Period. I am personally, as the VP for nursing, extremely disappointed and saddened, that the HEROIC efforts of our entire organization can be tainted by unsubstantiated and irresponsible reporting. I have never been more proud to be an NYU Langone Health nurse!!
Jose M. Hernandez, MS, BS, RN
Interim Vice President, Nursing and Patient Care Services
Vice President, Perioperative Services
NYU Langone Hospital, Brooklyn
This is a quite a coordinated response in the comment section.
It would be believable that NYU Langone always had PPE for every front line worker except everyone has seen or donated to a front line worker’s fundraiser for PPE. Believing all these comments of always having enough PPE goes against all common sense. MD’s, RN’s, RT’s, and every acronym named healthcare worker would not ask for donations and alternative sources of masks, gowns, etc. if hospitals did not force them to.
Granted, this failure is not NYU Langone’s alone, but every medical center. As a country, we were caught unprepared.
Admitting a failure is hard and consequences are surely to follow. However, denying a failure misses an opportunity to find its root cause and prevent future failures, builds distrust towards leadership, and most importantly slaps the face of every person putting their life on the line.
P.S. Following CDC guidelines is nothing to brag about as early guidelines put healthcare workers at risk of infection from COVID.
– Singling out one group for monetary rewards is nonsensical, yet hospital administrators are disproportionately rewarded regardless.
To the Editor:
I read with dismay the opinion piece by Asha Ramachandran published on April 17 entitled, “NYU Must Compensate its Medical Workers Fairly”. At NYU Winthrop Hospital on Long Island, my department is home to 85 residents and 64 fellows, all of whom have performed with the highest degree of professionalism during the COVID-19 pandemic, consistent with their oath as physicians. As faculty, we do not think of residents as the “lowest position in the physician hierarchy” but rather consider them as junior colleagues for whom we carry a sacred responsibility to teach and protect from harm – also consistent with our oath and traditions as physicians. The working conditions and treatment of our residents as characterized by Ms. Ramachandran do not in any way reflect the reality of the experience at NYU Winthrop.
To physicians of my generation, training as residents and fellows at the dawn of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in New York City in the early 1980s defined a standard of clinical care, compassion and scientific inquiry, imparted by our teachers, which formed us as physicians and resulted in the understanding and control of the disease during our own careers. The COVID-19 pandemic is this generation’s defining moment. Our younger colleagues are rising to the occasion brilliantly. Their intelligence, energy and compassion will bring us to a greater understanding and ultimate control of this terrible disease of our time.
Bruce Polsky, MD
Professor and Chairman, Department of Medicine
Associate Dean, Faculty
NYU Long Island School of Medicine
NYU Winthrop Hospital
To the Editor,
Response Re: “NYU Must Compensate Its Medical Workers Fairly” (April 17):
I am disappointed to read the inaccurate information listed in this opinion piece. I have been part of the airway team (tracheostomy, bronchoscopy) at NYU Langone since the beginning of the COVID19 crisis and have performed these airway procedures across our Manhattan and Brooklyn campuses.
I along with my co-team members have had all PPE we need to safely perform our procedures including (N95 masks, face shields, caps, gowns and gloves) on all units without any issues.
I am honored to be part of a distinguished group of healthcare providers and administrators at NYU Langone Health to serve the need of our patients and our community during these times of unprecedented crisis.
Samaan Rafeq, MD, FCCP
Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine and Cardiothoracic Surgery
New York University School of Medicine
Associate Director, Interventional Pulmonology Section
Director, Interventional Pulmonary Fellowship
NYU Langone Health
To the Editor,
I was extremely disappointed to see your Opinion piece titled “NYU Must Compensate Its Medical Workers Fairly.”
First, as a long term employee of NYU Langone Health, I found it very distressing that voices within our own ‘family’ would take such a distrustful and combative tone. Since the beginning of the COVID epidemic, the biggest strength at NYU Langone Health has been our cohesion. People have come together as one unified team more than anyone could have possibly hoped. As a few examples, at NYU-Brooklyn we have Orthopedic surgeons screening COVID patients in our ED screening center, and ED PAs working as inpatient providers on COVID wards. We have OR nurses doing ED triage, and subspecialty physicians of all stripes calling families to let them know how their loved ones are doing. That an undergraduate with no experience in our house would cast such negative assertions upon us during a crisis, is truly disappointing.
Second, we have PPE. We have the right PPE. We have enough PPE. The same can be said of ventilators, staff, and most other supplies. Are there supply chain concerns? Absolutely. Have some individual staff members taken it upon themselves to raise funds to help ensure we never run out of that which we need? Yes. But most importantly, our supply chain team has been working 24/7 to ensure our front lines have everything they need, and we are overcoming these challenges, together. The idea that ANYTHING comes before the safety of our staff and patients is frankly shocking.
Third, the issue of hazard pay is a complex one. I don’t pretend to have all the right answers, but I do contend that Ms Ramachandran has neither the expertise nor the context to advocate in good faith. NYU Langone, and most every medical center in New York, has suddenly seen a huge financial shock. Our medical center has taken the appropriate stance that care comes first, and finances will have to follow. We have been spending money to keep our team well equipped and safe and rapidly evolve our facilities to care for hundreds of COVID patients. This is all happening when many significant revenue sources have ceased. Never has there been a question of whether to do these things or whether such spending would be made. The message has been spend what needs to be spent to care for every patient as if he or she was your own family member. In focusing on a hazard pay stipend, I fear Ms Ramachandran has missed the forest for the trees.
Our employees have worked tirelessly day and night to fight COVID and keep NYC safe.
We deserve better than this story.
Ian Wittman, MD
Chief of Service, NYU Langone Health – Brooklyn
Ronald O Perelman Department of Emergency Medicine
The original article is excellent! I hope the editor keeps speaking truth to poser and exposing the lack of support for our essential workers. Fully support the original article!
I am writing in response to your editorial piece that was published on April 17 entitled “NYU Must Compensate Its Medical Workers Fairly”. I have always understood that editorials should reflect the journalistic integrity of a paper and should be based on accurate portrayals of a given situation. In this particular instance, the tone and content of the editorial fail to respect the mission and sacrifice of thousands of staff who work at NYU Langone Health. Having seen firsthand the passion and bravery with which our teams take care of patients, it is disrespectful to suggest that the primary driver for their work is monetary. Heroes are not inspired to act because they are paid a certain amount of money. The heroes who work at NYU Langone do what they do because every one of them is an exceptional individual who believes in caring for their fellow human beings and for the New York community at large. The incredible care that they provide to patients, Covid or otherwise, deserves better than what the article afforded them.
Ilseung Cho, MD MSc
Chief Quality Officer, NYU Langone Health
Associate Professor of Medicine, NYU Grossman School of Medicine