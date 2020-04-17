NYU Must Compensate Its Medical Workers Fairly

NYU Langone medical workers are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, risking their lives to treat infected patients. Instead of supporting them, NYU Langone is threatening their termination and refusing to grant them the hazard pay they deserve.

New York City hospitals like NYU Langone Medical Center are severely lacking in necessary protective equipment, staff and ventilators. Medical workers have been placed in the most precarious position in the midst of all of these shortages. Rather than bolstering morale by raising pay for these workers, NYU Langone Health threatened its medical workers with termination if they spoke about the conditions of hospitals to the press without official authorization. By doing this, NYU Langone is silencing its workers who are forced to selflessly sacrifice their wellbeing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s unconscionable that NYU Langone is choosing to perpetuate a culture of fear, exploitation and suspicion when solidarity and material support are more necessary than ever.

According to a leaked email sent to residents and fellows of NYU Grossman School of Medicine in the Graduate Medical Education Programs, NYU is planning to advance the postgraduate year compensation level of these residents two months earlier than planned. This change will amount to around an additional $2000 to $5000 annually for residents’ and fellows’ salaries which is a rather negligible increase considering that they are sacrificing their lives and safety to treat coronavirus patients.

It is a grim reality for medical workers in New York City hospitals as the crisis escalates and workers struggle with severe shortages of equipment, protective gear, staff and beds as well as run an increasingly high risk of infection. NYU’s medical workers deserve fair compensation through hazard pay, which is the very least NYU can do considering the sacrifice these workers are making.

Residents occupy the lowest position in the physician hierarchy of medical programs across the country and are often left with inadequate pay and benefits as a result. Now, their lives are on the line as the coronavirus racks New York City and hospitals scramble for extra labor with no guarantee they won’t be infected themselves and die.

Across the country, medical workers have been raising the alarm bells about the appalling conditions of hospitals and demanding hazard pay, as have residents and fellows at NYU Langone. Yet, the leadership of NYU Langone ignores these reasonable demands and actually threatens its medical workers with dismissal if they advocate for themselves. Residents and fellows are some of the most vulnerable medical workers at this time, and they are in urgent need of support from the administration.

Rather than make superficial, performative displays of gratitude it can use as PR on social media, NYU must guarantee hazard pay to all of its medical workers immediately. NYU Langone is one of the best medical centers in the country, as it proudly boasts on its website, and earns around $2.6 billion operating revenue. It cannot continue to endanger and grossly underpay its residents and fellows as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. NYU must do more for those who are giving their all, for us all.

Opinions expressed on the editorial pages are not necessarily those of WSN, and our publication of opinions is not an endorsement of them.

Email Asha Ramachandran at [email protected]